Remember Three Moments That Marked Videogame

Xbox One production ended by Microsoft at the end of 2020, but we only discovered this now, more than a year later.

It was seven years in the life of Microsoft’s video game, but what was the legacy of the Xbox One for the gaming world? With that in mind, we recall here the five moments that marked the console.

1 – Controversial release

At launch, the Xbox One base package included the console, the new version of Kinect and also a joystick. Image: Disclosure

Before it even hit stores, the Xbox One was involved in controversy. Yes, in the plural.

The announcement of Microsoft’s then-new console was criticized for focusing on the device as an entertainment center with TV, sports and movies, leaving games a little to the side.

Other controversial decisions at the time were the mandatory use of the new Kinect and always being online to play the games, even in games that did not depend on the internet.

There was so much rage on the internet that Microsoft backtracked on both decisions, but the damage was already done. That first bad impression stayed like a shadow for the entire life of the video game.

2 – Backward compatibility

Xbox games backward compatibility Image: Reproduction

New consoles to run games from previous versions is nothing new, but it was with the Xbox One that this feature gained more strength and evidence, becoming one of the main qualities of the video game.

It all started in 2015, with a few Xbox 360 titles that could be played on Xbox One via disc. Then digital versions also joined the game, along with games from the original Xbox.

Currently, the list exceeds 500 games, which has become an important move also for the historical preservation of these games. Isn’t it, Metal Gear Solid 4 still stuck on PS3?

3 – Xbox Game Pass

Game Pass was born on Xbox One and today is one of the biggest game services in the world Image: Disclosure

Perhaps the greatest moment of Xbox One is the creation of the service that today has become the great success story in the gaming industry.

Game Pass was born shy, back in 2017, but soon became the Xbox One’s flagship in its last years of life.

The attraction was great releases available at launch and a catalog with great options, with smaller games and indies. Features that continue to this day, but now also on PC and even in the cloud.

On the Game Trends podcast you can hear more about the legacy of the Xbox One and what the end of video game production means for the Xbox brand.

UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts and on all audio distribution platforms. You can listen to Game Trends for example on Spotify and Youtube or by subscribing to our feed.

FOLLOW HIM START ON THE SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol