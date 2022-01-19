Review | Eduardo and Mônica (2020): is there a reason for things done by the heart?

When Eduardo (Gabriel Leone) opened his eyes and resisted getting up, he was called by his grandfather, Seu Bira (Otávio Augusto), to run because he was late for school. Mônica (Alice Braga) drank her cognac, on the other side of town, and made her routine, as a medical student, a complement to all the political and social expression she conquered day after day. Of course, this is just a piece of René Sampaio’s beautiful work in adapting the iconic song by Legião Urbana for the cinema. That’s how it came to the world “Eduardo and Monica”.

By setting the stage for one of the most beloved couples in Brazilian pop culture, especially those who grew up between the 1980s and 1990s, Sampaio earns the nickname “visionary à la Russo”, as this is the filmmaker’s second foray into Renato’s mind. , after the great “Western Caboclo”. By creating this “renatoverse”, then, the director allows the viewer to dive with even more certainty that there is much behind the four minutes and thirty seconds played to the sound of the typical guitar of both Legião and the 1980s. On the other hand, the song was inspired by a couple of Renato Russo’s friends, on the other hand, the outfit gains even more colors and layers.

This is because the director, who brought out the script by Matheus Souza, Claudia Souto, Michele Frantz and Jessica Candal, manages to develop the repertoire of both protagonists, giving more nuances to their personalities and counterpoints, which is precisely the essence that makes the song to be so successful. Thus, Eduardo then lives with his retired grandfather, in a military reserve, while the patriarch of the house defends the military regime as the salvation of Brazil, especially at the time in which the film takes place, during the transition to democracy, in the 1980s. In turn, Mônica is a medical student born into a wealthy family, whose principles go against much of the capitalism that surrounds her, largely due to the liberal upbringing of her parents, who are also doctors.

In this way, the story on which the film is based ends up being a powerful foundation, of course, but which gains several branches and, with that, gives even more personality to the iconic Eduardo and Mônica. A great example of this is the fact that Sampaio allows both moments alone, in which their questions gain screen space, and which transfer to the viewer, as a result, their pains and emotional attachments to the past, for example, or to questions and doubts about the future. While one needs to take the first steps of adult life, the other needs to take the next ones, and this age distance is the great initial counterpoint, insufficient for love to develop, as the song said.

By telling the story of Eduardo and Mônica, then, the director achieves courageous performances from Leone and Braga, as both know, like the rest of Brazil, the weight on their backs when facing their characters head on, but they are far from disappointing. Leone, for example, carries the sweetness, naivety and romanticism of Eduardo in her eyes, full of the glow of someone who has not yet found the scars of adult life, something that her open smile, with braces on her teeth, insists on delivering. In turn, Braga is responsible for making the viewer adore the couple even more, as it is with her that the arc of transformation lies, from cynicism to the redemption of her love for Eduardo, which the actress brilliantly builds.

Unfortunately, the script ends up leaving aside the development of some secondary characters, something that the song didn’t have to worry about bringing. Here, however, Seu Bira ends up becoming a caricature of the military man who doesn’t see the value of democracy, and Mônica’s mother, Lara (Juliana Carneiro da Cunha) is unable to empathize with the spectator, not because of the actress’ talent, who is vast, but because she always feels like she is responsible for pruning the daughter of all her dreams. In addition, there is great wasted potential in Inácio (Victor Lamoglia), whose presence in the film ends up serving as sidekick for Edward and nothing else. Of course, the premise and construction is all geared towards the beloved couple, however, the three characters were very well built, and their lack of development is a great shame for the viewer, who wants to know more.

On the other hand, by embracing Brasília as a great character, something that would make the composer proud and that makes all the difference to the atmosphere of the film, “Eduardo e Mônica” becomes a delicious incursion into that period, whose portrait was fragmented in so many other films. songs, not only from the Legion, but also from other local bands, and that deserves to become something more. Here the “something more” happened, and the beautiful love story of the couple who had everything not to be together is a great reflection of what Renato said in his songs, about the flavors of love that still manage to overcome the pain of Brazilian politics. . Yes, there really is no reason for things done from the heart.