Richard reveals frustration at Corinthians in presentation at his new club

The steering wheel Richard left Corinthians and agreed, definitively, his transfer to Ceará. Despite being embarking on a new challenge, the athlete confessed a frustration with the Timão shirt.

In his presentation interview in Ceará, last Monday, Richard said he didn’t have many opportunities with the Timão shirt. Hired in 2019 by Corinthians, the athlete never defended the team for an entire season.

“I also wanted to know why I didn’t have the opportunity there (at Corinthians). In all the clubs I went to, I played for Fluminense with Abel Braga, I played for Vasco with Luxemburgo and Athletico-PR. I also wanted to understand this a little bit. Everything that happens has a reason. Nothing is in vain and we are always learning. Just having several proposals arrived, I am already grateful to God for being able to choose. I’m very motivated to be here,” Richard said.

The athlete, however, took the opportunity to thank coach Tiago Nunes, with whom he worked at Timão in early 2020. It was even at the coach’s request that Ceará sought to hire the midfielder for 2022.

“I would like to thank you for the opportunity, I worked with Tiago Nunes there at Corinthians. It was a short time, but we created a cool identity. I thank him for the opportunity, for calling me and giving me the chance to wear this great shirt.”

Richard arrived at Corinthians in 2019 after standing out at Fluminense. With no space in the São Paulo team, he was loaned to Vasco in June of that year. The athlete’s return to Timão took place in 2020, precisely at the request of Tiago Nunes.

With the departure of the coach, Richard was once again out of Corinthians’ plans. Thus, he was loaned to Athletico-PR in 2021. With the end of the season and still out of Timão’s plans, Richard signed a contract with Ceará until 2024.

See more at: Richard, Former Corinthians players, Tiago Nunes and Mercado da bola.