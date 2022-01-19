Rio government launches police operation

The Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro began this morning an occupation in the community of Jacarezinho, in the north of Rio de Janeiro. The objective is to implement the Integrated City program, a new version of the UPPs (Pacifying Police Units).

Until 8 am, there was a record of the arrest of an unidentified man, according to TV Globo. He was taken by agents to the City of Police, which is next to the Jacarezinho community. The Civil Police reported that 1,200 agents — 400 civilians and 800 military personnel — are taking part in the action. The police seek to fulfill 42 arrest warrants and 14 search and seizure warrants.

Jacarezinho was the scene of the deadliest police operation in Rio’s history last year, when 28 people died.

On TV, the spokesman for the Military Police, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, stated that “routine life has proceeded normally [no Jacarezinho]”. For Blaz, “this is very important, we are talking about an operation that offers long-term results”.

On Twitter, the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PSC), stated that the elaboration of the Integrated City program took months. “Today’s operations are just the beginning of this change that goes far beyond security,” he added on Twitter.

Castro said he will give more details about the Integrated City program only on Saturday (22). At first, according to the governor, two communities will receive “permanent” projects. The next community to be occupied, according to internal documents, is Muzema, in the west.

“They will serve as a model for other important places that suffer from the lack of services and programs that really help to improve the lives of those who live in these areas”, says Castro.

In addition to Jacarezinho, the Military Police also entered the surrounding favelas: Manguinhos, Bandeira 2 and Conjunto Morar Carioca. On Twitter, the PM released videos of the agents’ incursion into Bandeira 2.

Paes says he did not participate in planning

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), published a series of messages on his Twitter this morning. According to him, there was no integrated planning between the government and the city hall on the subject. However, Paes claims that he was personally warned by Castro last night.

“It is not true that there were any previous programming or meetings with city hall teams in this regard,” he wrote.

“I welcome the State government’s initiative to implement a public policy to restore state power in all areas of our territory. Rest assured that the city government will support, as always, any action that brings improvements to the population of Rio de Janeiro”, says Paes.

What is Integrated City?

Internal documents of the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro define that the Integrated City is a program that foresees “investments in infrastructure”, with the construction and renovation of public facilities, housing units and public security actions.

In the Jacarezinho community, some of the planned actions and the reason, according to the documents, are:

Renovation of Campo do Abóbora: “Repairs and equipment are needed at the base of the field, in the stands, in the children’s and leisure areas, in the outdoor gym.”

Urbanization on the banks of the Salgado River: “It will inhibit irregular occupation, facilitate mobility through the implementation of sidewalks and cycle paths and improve environmental and landscape conditions, with the introduction of afforestation.”

Video surveillance program on 22 lanes around the favela, with facial recognition and license plates, to “generate intelligence data” and “better performance by the Military Police”

The first communities occupied will be Jacarezinho and the set of communities of Muzema, Tijuquinha and Morro do Banco, in Itanhangá, west zone, a region currently dominated by the militia.

The documents indicate that the next steps involve occupying the communities of Pavão-Pavãozinho and Cantagalo, in Copacabana, Cesarão, in Santa Cruz, and then Rio das Pedras and Complexo da Maré.

UPPs dwindled after federal intervention

The UPPs were created in 2008, under the government of Sérgio Cabral (MDB), with the objective of operating in regions that were dominated by criminal factions, to retake areas dominated by drug trafficking and bring the population closer to the State.

One of the ideas was for the units to act as an independent structure, precisely to develop a new way of acting for the police, more focused on community policing.

But, from 2018, with the federal intervention in Rio, units began to be extinct. A year earlier, however, the program had already been cut by a third of its staff. In addition, they became subordinate to the Military Police battalions, breaking one of the objectives of the program.

The Rio de Janeiro fiscal crisis was another push against the program. Insufficient funds and few investments generated complaints about lack of equipment, such as vests and ammunition. Police officers worked with obsolete weapons and no gasoline in the vehicles. Until today, abandoned and scrapped UPP structures can be found in Rio de Janeiro.