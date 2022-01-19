Rise in Omicron cases likely to trigger the emergence of new variants of Covid-19, says WHO

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Tuesday that the rise in the number of cases of Covid-19, due to the Ômicron strain, makes it likely that new variants of the coronavirus will emerge. In a press conference, Tedros Adhanom reported that last week there were more than 18 million cases of the disease.

“The number of deaths remains stable so far, but we are concerned about the impact the omicron is having on exhausted and overstretched healthcare systems,” he said. Tedros said that “this pandemic is not even close to an end” and that the narrative that the disease caused by the omicron is mild, although on average it is less severe, is “misleading”.

The director reinforced his concern especially with countries where the vaccination rate is still low. Tedros pointed out that, although the vaccines are less effective at preventing infection and transmission of the omicron than previous variants, they are still “exceptionally good at preventing serious cases of the disease and deaths”.

No country is out of danger

On January 11, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) estimated that the spread of the omicron variant will turn Covid-19 into an endemic disease that humanity can learn to deal with. “As immunity increases in the population – and with the micron, there will be a lot of natural immunity beyond vaccination – we will rapidly move towards a scenario closer to endemicity,” said Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccine strategy at the Amsterdam-based EMA. .

In Switzerland, Health Minister Alain Berset also estimated last week that the omicron variant could be “the beginning of the end” of the pandemic.





But the WHO chief is much more cautious and once again stressed that the omicron variant is not benign. “In some countries, Covid cases seem to have peaked, giving hope that the worst of this latest wave is over, but no country is out of the woods yet,” he told reporters.