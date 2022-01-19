RNA vaccines pose no risk to pregnant women and babies, says European agency – 01/18/2022

Studies of pregnant women have revealed that Pfizer and Moderna’s anti-covid vaccines, which use messenger RNA technology, pose no risk to mothers or babies. The information was released this Tuesday (18) by the EMA (European Medicines Agency).

According to the statement issued by the European regulator, surveys carried out with 65,000 women showed “increasing evidence” that injections of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not cause complications during pregnancy. The agency also indicates that anti-covid immunization provides important protection against hospitalizations and deaths, particularly in late pregnancies.

“The analyzes did not identify any signs of risk of complications during pregnancy, miscarriages, premature births or consequences for babies born after the pregnant women were vaccinated with the messenger RNA immunizers”, reiterates the document.

The agency also recalls that “research shows that the advantages of immunizations during pregnancy outweigh all possible risks to pregnant women and fetuses.”

The European regulator stresses that pregnancy alone is associated with a higher risk of a severe form of covid-19 in the second and third trimesters of pregnancy. This shows “that future mothers should be vaccinated”, completes the document.

The European Medicines Agency has also indicated that it will start examining the effects on mothers and babies of the other vaccines used so far.

Risks of cardiovascular problems

Another study, released on Tuesday by the French Medicines Agency, found that messenger RNA vaccines also do not increase the risk of serious cardiovascular problems in people under 75 years of age.

The survey was carried out with all people aged 18 to 74, vaccinated or not, who were admitted to French hospitals between December 27, 2020 and July 20, 2021, for problems such as acute myocardial infarction, ischemic stroke or hemorrhage and pulmonary embolism.

The results confirm “the safety of messenger RNA vaccines” in the three weeks after the first or second dose of Pfizer and Moderna immunizers.

However, the French Medicines Agency indicates that the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines appear to be “associated with a slight increased risk of myocardial infarction and pulmonary embolism in adults “two weeks after injection”.

The studies corroborate other international research carried out on the risks of side effects caused by anti-covid immunizers. The French agency also recalls that covid-19 itself is strongly associated with a risk of cardiovascular complications.

* With information from AFP