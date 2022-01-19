Robinho faces trial and could end up in prison in Brazil; understand

This Wednesday (19), the player Robinho will be tried by the Court of Cassation in Rome, the third and final instance of the Italian justice, after an appeal presented by the attacker’s defense. The athlete had been sentenced to nine years in prison by lower courts for the crime of group sexual violence against an Albanian woman in 2013. The information is from UOL.

The case took place on January 22, 2013, in an Italian nightclub. The victim was celebrating her 23rd birthday at the time. In November 2017, the player received the verdict of conviction for nine years. The second opinion came in 2020, with the same decision of the first instance being maintained.

If the decision is upheld by the third instance, criminal lawyer João Martinelli says that, as the Federal Constitution does not allow the extradition of native Brazilians, the tendency is for Italian justice to request that the player serve his sentence in Brazil.

“As extradition is not applicable, Italian justice can request the transfer of execution (through Immigration Law 13.445/2017, arts. 100 and 101), that is, execute the sentence here since it cannot be executed there”, said John.

For Robinho’s lawyers, even if the sentence is maintained, it is almost impossible for the player to be forced to serve the sentence in Brazil. According to the defenders, the conviction should, at most, lead to the initiation of a new process in Brazil, where the evidence will again be subject to contradictory and ample defense.

“Even if Robinho is definitively sentenced to prison in Italy, he cannot be arrested on national territory. This is because Brazil does not extradite native Brazilians and the penal code in its article 9 limits the chances of homologation in Brazil of a foreign criminal sentence only to repair the damage or apply a security measure. However, if he leaves the country and tries to enter Europe or any country that has a cooperation agreement with Europe, the arrest warrant will be served”, explained criminal lawyer Paula Sion.

Can Robinho’s Conviction Be Overturned?

As there are two convictions from the lower courts, it is unlikely that the Italian court will change its decision. “I don’t know the process in depth, but the chance of acquittal by the Court of Cassation, statistically speaking, is small. But it can happen”, said Martinelli.

The seriousness of the facts can even directly affect Robinho’s career in football. For specialist lawyers, even not being extradited and not being arrested in Brazil, the player’s chances of returning to the pitch are very small.

