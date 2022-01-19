Robson Bambu passes exams and is close to signing with Corinthians

Corinthians is close to signing another reinforcement. This is defender Robson Bambu, who arrives at the Parque São Jorge club on loan from Nice, from France. The player has passed the necessary exams.

In addition to the tests carried out with Corinthians, Robson Bambu also saw Nice send his exams regarding the surgery on the defender’s ankle, carried out in October. The player also performed tests on his vacation here in Brazil.

Approved, the defender should sign with Corinthians in the coming days and will be the fourth reinforcement for Timão in the season. In addition to him, Paulinho and Bruno Melo have already been officially announced, while Ivan also passed exams and was also approved, getting even closer to the club.

It is worth remembering that the operation will be on loan at no cost and valid until December 31, 2022. My Helm found that, in the agreement between the parties, Corinthians managed to stipulate a fixed amount for purchase after the player’s loan expired.

The last time the defender was on the field was on March 14, 2021, against Lorient, for the French Championship. In the previous season (2020/21), with zero medical problems, the defender played 23 matches for the French club, six of them in the Europa League.

See more at: Ball Market.