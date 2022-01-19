Rodrigo believes in elimination of Naiara Azevedo in wall

After being the second eliminated from the “BBB 22” immunity test (Rede Globo), Rodrigo returned to the house and began to discuss possible scenarios of the wall with Slovenia, Eliezer and Jessilane. The commercial manager stated that he believes that if Naiara Azevedo goes to the wall, she will be eliminated.

“It’s a feeling that doesn’t leave me. I think that whoever leaves is Naiara”, stated Rodrigo.

The brother and Slovenia, then, returned to comment on the posture of Naiara Azevedo when entering the house, when the singer said that she would not like to sleep in the double bed.

Eliezer, in turn, said he didn’t see evil in the singer, and that he believes it’s her way.

“I don’t think it’s a forced thing, I think it’s her. It’s her way.”, said the carioca.

The quartet also commented on the possibility of surfer Pedro Scooby going to the wall. Asked by Rodrigo who he would pull if he went to the wall, Eliezer replied that his choice would be the surfer.