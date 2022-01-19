Rodrigo Mussi’s friend says that brother avoided talking about family

Rodrigo Mussi entered the house of Big Brother Brasil 22 breaking the hearts of many people out here who commented on his beauty and also moving fans with his family drama.

He said that he grew up in a home with a toxic family, that he was kicked out of his mother’s house and then his father’s, and that when his father went to ask him for forgiveness, then he had an accident and died in his arms.

But Rodrigo’s friends did not know details of his suffering story. One of them, who does not want to be identified, said he only knew about his mother:

“I was surprised by the details, because Rodrigo is very cheerful and hardworking. An amazing person. He was here in Rio straight away and always went out with us. He was always up and happy. I only knew that he didn’t get along with his mother, but I didn’t know the details. I was surprised”.

Big Brother Brasil started on Monday night (1/17) and is already the most talked about topic on the internet. Rodrigo and other participants compete for the prize of one and a half million.

