Rodrigo praises Barbara’s game and says that sister surprised him

Slovenia Marques and Rodrigo Mussi, participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), commented on the affinities in confinement in a chat outside the house.

“I have people that I felt something very mass, that I want to be close. But it is not defined yet. It is under construction”, declared the miss.

“But you already have some people in mind,” the brother pointed out. “I think a week we can feel it”, replied the sister. Rodrigo then praised two confinement colleagues:

I think Laís is a reliable person. Barbara surprised me a lot. It has something to offer. She is not on the fence, passive. Rodrigo Mussi

Earlier, in a chat with Bárbara after seeing the “darling”, Rodrigo pointed out that it may be Maria’s vote option — who earlier removed her braids with the help of sisters:

I think, from her there, I think I’m in her line. She was the one who spoke to me the least. Rodrigo Mussi

“It’s on the straight, it doesn’t even have a leader yet,” said Bárbara, dismissing her brother’s theory. “I think the public must be thinking I’m a bad bitch. I’m a guy who only does strategy, wants to play. They must be thinking I’m a bitch asshole”, Rodrigo continued.

