Ronaldo attends “school” and Internacional is wanted by Arab with a fortune valued at R$ 175.6 billion, says journalist

The group is studying the best clubs to invest in and Colorado has entered the radar

The wave of Football Societies arrived in Brazil with the adhesion of two traditional clubs. Recently, Cruzeiro was bought by Ronaldo Fenômeno and Botafogo by American businessman John Textor. However, this Tuesday, it came to light that Internacional is in the sights of a powerful group in the ball market.

This is the City Group, which manages Manchester City and a network of clubs across the globe. According to journalist Andy Vermaut, the Group intends to buy a club in Brazil and Colorado is the chosen target, as well as a club in Rio de Janeiro. The information was also reverberated on the Colorado portal.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, owner of Manchester City and City Group, has an estimated fortune of 23.2 billion pounds (R$ 175.6 billion), and has already activated his team to study Brazilian teams in search of the best investment conditions. .

The news about interested in investing in Inter appeared for the first time at the end of the 2021 season, when it was speculated that a patron would put money in the Gigante da Beira-Rio, however, this fact has not materialized so far.