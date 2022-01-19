Rudá: ‘Corinthians will assume debt for Ivan in mysterious negotiation’ – 01/18/2022

Corinthians is very close to announcing the hiring of another reinforcement. Goalkeeper Ivan, a highlight of Ponte Preta, hits the last details of his relationship with Timão. The 24-year-old player arrives at the Parque São Jorge club to be a shadow for Cássio, who received criticism last season after making mistakes in Brasileirão matches.

At Live Special of UOL Esporte, journalists Danilo Lavieri and Yago Rudá commented on the young goalkeeper’s arrival at Corinthians. They gave some details of the negotiation, whose values ​​are still uncertain. Already wearing the Timão training uniform, Ivan underwent medical examinations at the club.

From Monday to Friday, at 5 pm, the UOL Channel brings, live, the latest ball market information. Subscribe to UOL Esporte YouTube and also check out the lives of the clubs, Posse de Bola and UOL News Esporte:

“Ivan is practically hired. It’s a matter of announcing. Today, the president of Ponte Preta gave an interview saying that Corinthians will inherit a debt of R$ 10 million in order to hire Ivan. He arrives to fight Cássio, who didn’t have a brilliant year in 2021. Not that it was bad, but we got used to seeing him at one level and he was below that last year,” said Lavieri.

Corinthians sectorist in UOL, Rudá explained that there are doubts as to the amount involved in the transaction. “Corinthians will assume a debt, but its value is still unknown. The president of Ponte Preta said it would be around R$ 10 million, but Duilio [Monteiro Alves, presidente do Corinthians] said that the club would pay a very low amount for 50% of the player. Neither Corinthians, Ponte or Fernando Garcia, the businessman who takes care of Ivan’s career, have talked about it. For now, this negotiation is full of mysteries,” he said.

Ivan, who has already been called up by Tite for the Brazilian team, arrives at Corinthians to shadow Cássio. Until then, the reserve Matheus Donelli, 19, had received few opportunities to replace the holder. He asked to be permanently traded by the club.

For Rudá, the mistakes made by Cássio were decisive for Corinthians not to finish the Brasileirão in a better position in the table – Timão was in fifth place. “Cassio’s 2021 season was not good. He was different, especially in the second round of the Brasileirão in the away games. He collected some flaws that, in my opinion, made it impossible for Corinthians to finish the championship in the G-4”, he opined.

In addition to the imminent agreement with Ivan, Corinthians has officially announced the signings of midfielder Paulinho and left-back Bruno Melo. The club is also in advanced negotiations with defender Robson Bambu. Rudá highlighted that it is just a matter of time for Timão to close with the goalkeeper.

“Ivan is already a Corinthians player. It hasn’t been announced yet, but he was at CT Joaquim Grava today and performed physical, cardiological and strength tests. club. As he had been playing for Ponte Preta and this negotiation had been going on for some time, there should be no problems and he should be announced later this week”, he concluded.

Don’t miss out! The next edition of Live Special from UOL Esporte will be this Wednesday (19), at 17:00 (Brasilia time), with the analysis of the latest news in the football market. You can follow the program through the UOL Channel, in the app UOL Score or on the UOL Esporte channel on YouTube.