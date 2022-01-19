Russia begins military exercise in Belarus, on the border with Ukraine

Russia and Belarus today justified “improvised” combat readiness exercises on the EU’s (European Union) and Ukraine’s borders as due to tensions with the West, as diplomatic efforts for a de-escalation begin to stall.

The arrival of an undetermined number of Russian soldiers in Belarus comes shortly before Russia and the United States have expressed their desire to continue the talks started last week, in which it was not possible to mitigate the risk of a new conflict in Ukraine. The announcement should be made in the next few days.

Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared, after a meeting with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, that Moscow “is now awaiting responses” to its proposals “to continue negotiations”.

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today that he has invited Russia and Atlantic Alliance allies to further talks on Ukraine.

“Today, I invited Russia and all NATO allies to participate in a series of NATO-Russia Council meetings in the near future to address our concerns, but also to listen to Russia’s concerns and try to find a way out of the crisis,” he said at a press conference in Berlin, Germany, alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Also today, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Ukraine in a show of support for Kiev amid fears of a Russian invasion, the US State Department said.

Tomorrow, Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky to “reinforce the United States’ commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

The following day, he leaves for Berlin for negotiations with the United Kingdom, France and Germany on the Ukraine crisis, according to the same text.

Russia, which has concentrated tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion between Western countries, denies any military pretensions and declares itself threatened by the reinforcement of NATO in the region.

“The next preparation and combat exercises are taking place, due to the worsening of the political-military situation in the world and the continuous increase of tensions in Europe, mainly on the western and southern borders of Belarus,” the Belarusian Ministry of Defense said in a statement. communicated.

These are “improvised” maneuvers, he explained. Belarus borders Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, members of NATO and Russia’s adversaries, as well as Ukraine.

These exercises take place in two stages. The first, until February 9, includes the deployment of Russian and Belarusian troops to “threatened areas”, the protection of state and military infrastructure and the preservation of airspace.

From the 10th to the 20th of February, the actual maneuvers, called “Union Determination 2022”, in reference to the Russian-Belarusian alliance, will take place at various military bases in Belarus.

‘External aggression’

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin told 98 Moscow-based foreign military attaches that these maneuvers would take place with the aim of “repelling external aggression”, Russian agencies reported.

Fomin explained that, for the exercises, two S-400 surface-to-air systems and 12 Su-35 fighters will be deployed.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had announced these maneuvers the day before, without specifying dates, and accused Poland, Ukraine and NATO of sending their troops to their borders.

Another Belarusian government official also claimed that the first Russian soldiers arrived in the country to prepare for the exercises.

It was not known how many Russian or Belarusian soldiers will participate in the operation. Since yesterday, videos have been circulating on social media showing trains loaded with military equipment and armored tanks heading towards Russia’s western border.

Belarus released footage of a train loaded with army vehicles and a Belarusian military man welcoming soldiers with bread and salt, a traditional welcome gift.

In response to a pro-Western revolution in Ukraine, Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014.

This move is largely considered military support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. The region has been at war for eight years.

Russia considers itself a victim of NATO’s ambitions in Eastern Europe and conditions the de-escalation on Westerners signing treaties to prohibit any future expansion of the group, especially the accession of Ukraine and Georgia.