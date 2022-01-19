Russia can attack Ukraine ‘at any moment’, US says | World

The United States on Tuesday warned of “an extremely dangerous situation” in Ukraine. According to Washington, Russia could be preparing an imminent attack on the Ukrainian border.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday’s joint Russian-Belarus military exercises show a “new approach by the Russians if they decide to take action against Ukraine.” In the event of an attack, “no option is excluded” by the United States, he reiterated, suggesting a response from Washington.

Last weekend, the United States had already accused Moscow of having sent agents to Ukraine to carry out sabotage operations, with the aim of creating a pretext for an invasion. The alarmist tone on the part of the American government coincides with the launch of a new attempt at dialogue with Russia.

The heads of diplomacy of the United States, Antony Blinken, and Russia, Sergei Lavrov, plan a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday (21). An anonymous US official said Blinken’s aim was to try “a diplomatic way out” and find “common points” to convince the Russian government to back down in Ukraine.

The US secretary of state left for Kiev on Tuesday, at a time when Russia has already deployed troops on the border with Ukraine. Next, Blinken will go to Berlin for talks with Germany, France and the UK on the issue.

Several European countries have expressed deep concern about a military conflict, despite Moscow denying that there are plans to invade the neighboring country.

Russia wants ‘concrete answers’

Russia demanded “concrete answers” on Tuesday before continuing to discuss Ukraine. Last week, three rounds of negotiations – in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna – did not bring concrete results.

One of the main demands of the Russian government is that NATO offers guarantees that it will not expand and integrate Ukraine. Russia also demands that the Americans and their allies desist from carrying out maneuvers and military deployments in Eastern Europe.

Moscow “now awaits responses to these proposals, as we were promised, in order to continue negotiations,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday during a press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

For Westerners, these claims are unacceptable, although they say they are willing to continue negotiations with the Russian government to avoid an armed conflict. On the other hand, the UK announced that it would send weapons to Ukraine, such as anti-tank missiles, after Kiev complained that Western countries did not seem interested in increasing their military aid to the country.

Speculation about attack in Ukraine

After a phone conversation with Blinken, Lavrov urged “not to spread speculation about an alleged imminent ‘Russian invasion'”, according to the Russian foreign ministry.

However, during the press conference with the German Foreign Minister, the Russian chancellor again rejected the appeal of Westerners, who want Moscow to start withdrawing the tens of thousands of troops deployed on the border with Ukraine, saying that these military “do not threaten” anyone.

“More than 100,000 Russian troops, equipment and tanks were deployed near Ukraine for no reason. It’s hard not to see that as a threat,” Baerbock replied.

Concern is also high about the deployment of Russian soldiers in Belarus for “improvised” combat readiness exercises. The country borders Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, members of NATO and opponents of Russia.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin this week informed 98 Moscow-based foreign military attaches that these maneuvers would take place, with the aim of “repelling external aggression”. The first stage, that of mobilization, has already begun and will last until February 9. The second, for operation, will take place from February 10 to 20.