Russia could attack Ukraine ‘at any moment’, says White House

US says ‘no option is off the table’ if Putin-led country decides to attack neighboring nation

US Army Europe/Creative Commons White House estimates Ukraine could be invaded at any time by Russia



The White House said this Tuesday, the 18th, that the Russia is in a position to launch an attack against the Ukraine “at any time” and warned that the current situation is “extremely dangerous”. US government spokeswoman Jen Psaki told her daily press conference that in this scenario, “no option is off the table” for her country if Russia decides to invade Ukrainian territory. Psaki assured that the US government has information indicating that Russia is preparing to evacuate families from its embassy in Ukraine and has been doing so since late December. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Europe on Tuesday, where he will visit Kiev and Berlin on a trip that will end on Friday in Geneva with a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to reduce tension and continue taking the diplomatic route.

Psaki stressed that it is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to resolve this crisis with diplomacy or “suffer serious economic consequences.” In this regard, the spokeswoman stressed that the US government is still considering whether to keep the Nord Stream 2 pipeline certification process suspended, as Germany did, as it is an “important piece” to be used against Russia. at this time. Despite the US government insisting on diplomatic channels with Russia, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told several media on Tuesday that the US continues to observe a strong Russian military presence on the eastern and northern borders of the country. Ukraine. “There is no indication that the Russians are ready for a (military) de-escalation,” Kirby commented. The Pentagon spokesman also echoed the White House’s warning that there will be economic consequences for Moscow if it intervenes in Ukraine, adding that Washington would be willing to respond “in a positive way” to any NATO request for capabilities, support and resources. in the event of a hypothetical Russian invasion.

*With information from EFE