Russia Could Invade Ukraine Anytime, Says US

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the crisis in Ukraine was extremely dangerous and that Russia could launch an attack on the country at any time.

The top diplomat on US President’s team, Joe Biden, will visit Kiev this week after talks with Russia last week ended in a stalemate, amid concerns in the United States and other Western nations that Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine again.







Contingency plan

The US government has spoken with several international energy companies about contingency plans for supplying natural gas to Europe if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts Russian supplies, two US officials and two US sources told Reuters. sector on Friday.

The United States is concerned that Russia is bracing for the possibility of a new military attack on the country it invaded in 2014. Russia denies having plans to attack Ukraine.

The European Union depends on Russia for about a third of its gas supply, and US sanctions for any conflict could disrupt that supply.

Any interruptions in gas supplies from Russia to Europe would exacerbate an energy crisis caused by the shortage of the fuel. Record energy prices have increased consumer energy bills as well as business costs and sparked protests in some countries.

US State Department officials approached the companies to ask where additional supplies could come from if needed, two industry sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The companies have told US government officials that global gas supplies are tight and that there is little gas available to replace large volumes from Russia, according to industry sources.

The State Department’s discussions with energy companies were led by senior energy security adviser Amos Hochstein, said a senior department official, also speaking on condition of anonymity. The agency did not ask companies to increase production, the official added.

“We discussed a number of contingencies and talked about everything we are doing with our partners and allies,” the source said.

“We’ve done this with the European Commission, but also with energy companies. It’s fair to say that we’ve talked to them about our concerns and talked to them about a number of contingencies, but there haven’t been any questions whatsoever when it comes to production.”

In addition to asking companies what capacity they had to increase supplies, US officials also asked whether companies had the ability to increase exports and defer field maintenance if necessary, the sources said.

It was unclear which companies US officials contacted.