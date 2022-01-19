Russian civilian jumbo makes flight with strange route and raises suspicion of espionage

A rather strange and unexplained route taken by a Boeing 747 from Russia has sparked rumors about possible espionage.

Image: RadarBox





The flight took place on the 15th between Moscow and Leipzig, Germany, operated by a Boeing 747-8F by Air Bridge Cargo, a subsidiary of the Russian group Volga-Dnepr. This connection in itself is not uncommon, as Leipzig is an important logistics hub in Germany, with dozens of freighter flights. It turns out that where the aircraft flew drew attention, as the jet did not go through Belarus and Poland, as it normally does.

The normal route lasts 2 hours and 15 minutes, while the one carried out on the 15th lasted around 4 hours and 10 minutes, practically doubling the distance covered. There are no reports of adverse weather conditions or techniques that would require such a large deviation. Likewise, on the same day, other aircraft made the same itinerary in the normal way, without reporting anything.

So, this deviation caught the attention of the Finns, who have always had some friction with Russia and are keeping an eye on the unfolding situation in Ukraine, which could suffer new Russian interference at any moment.

Image: AirBridgeCargo

According to the Finnish newspaper Yle, the detour drew attention because, in addition to being apparently unnecessary, it flew over the city of Jyväskylä, where the headquarters and headquarters of the Finnish Air Force are located.

No alert was raised because it was a Boeing 747 civil freighter passing at high altitude and with a flight plan approved by local authorities, but theories emerged in the Scandinavian country about whether the Jumbo was carrying any spy equipment, was testing the Finns or else. sending a discreet message to the neighbors.

For now, the mystery remains. Why did AirBridgeCargo decide to spend more fuel for such a long and meaningless detour that it had never done before? No ideas.



