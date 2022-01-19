Sale of Michael, from Flamengo, is hampered by imbroglio involving Goiás

In recent days, it has been taking over the news of the Flamengo the proposal of Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, for the striker Michael, 25 years old. Earlier, reporter Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper O Dia, reported that Rubro-Negro was close to closing the sale for 8.4 million dollars (about R$ 46.8 million at the current price) for 80% of the rights economic benefits to which it is entitled.

However, the negotiation retroacted in the last few hours, according to reporters Cahê Mota and Fred Gomes, from the GE website. According to them, Goiás is irreducible as to the sale of its 5% in the negotiation. Before negotiating Michael with Flamengo in 2020, Esmeraldino bought the percentage that belonged to Goianésia.

Goiás does not intend to give up the 5% in the negotiation, avoiding keeping them for a future sale. In addition to Flamengo’s 80%, there is still 15% of the rights belonging to Michael himself. Initially, Al-Hilal offered 8.25 million dollars (about R$47 million) for 100% of the rights. In this negotiation, Rubro-Negro would have BRL 36.7 million, a little more than they paid for 80% of the player in 2020.

See how much Michael is valued on the transfer market

According to the website Transfermarkt, which approximates the market values ​​of players, striker Michael is currently worth 7 million euros (approximately R$ 44 million). Between May and December 2021, the striker had an appreciation of 3 million euros in the market, due to his performances in the Brasileirão for Flamengo. He scored 14 goals in the competition, second only to Gilberto, with 15, and Hulk, who scored 19.