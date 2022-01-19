Samsung Galaxy S21 or S21 FE: what has changed in the smartphone?

In January 2022, right at the beginning of the year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE, a new varied version of the S21, both models in the Galaxy line. The new smartphone has a similar look to its predecessor, but has some specific differences with regard to its technical file.

If you’re trying to figure out which smartphone to buy, let’s look at Samsung’s launch, the Galaxy S21 FE, comparing it to the previous model, the Galaxy S21.

Galaxy S21 FE

It has a triple rear camera of 12MP + 12MP + 8MP, and the selfie camera is 32MP. The 6.4″ screen with FHD+ resolution offers an immersive viewing experience, whether watching your videos, photos or favorite movies and series in the best quality. smartphone.

The new Galaxy S21 FE model, released a year after the Galaxy S21, features a 6.4-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel, Full HD+ display (2400 x 1080). The screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, with a function that Samsung itself named Super Smooth. The model looks similar to the Samsung S21, available in green, violet, white and black.

In the S21 FE, the processor is the Exynos 2100, octa-core up to 2.9 GHz, and runs on Android 11. The device has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The S21 FE has a triple camera array, with a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. Recording can be done in 4K. The front camera has 32MP, great for those who like selfies.

The battery of the new smartphone has 4500mAh, slightly higher than its predecessor, with the same fast charging and wireless charging possibility. In addition, the model has an optical fingerprint reader.

(Source: Samsung/Disclosure)

Galaxy S21

Highlighting the 5G connection, the Galaxy S21 is equipped with a revolutionary triple camera capable of capturing 8K photo and video. It has an ultra-fast processor, 8GB of RAM and many new features.

The Galaxy S21 is a Samsung phone with a 6.2-inch 2X dynamic AMOLED panel, on a Full HD+ display (2400 x 1080px). The 120Hz refresh rate is also present on the new model’s screen, along with Super Smooth, which provides fluidity in images. The device has a modern design, available in violet, grey, white and pink.

The Samsung S21 uses the Exynoss 2100 processor, the same as the new model, but runs on the Android 11 system. The device has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S21’s camera set is also triple, containing a 12MP main, a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 64MP telephoto lens, as well as recording in 8K. The front camera, in turn, has 10 MP.

With 4,000 mAh, the cell phone battery promises to last all day, in addition to fast charging and wireless charging. In addition, the device has an ultrasonic digital sensor, technology that is faster and safer than the traditional optical one.

(Source: Samsung/Disclosure)

Comparison: Galaxy S21 x Galaxy S21 FE

On first impressions, the weight and thickness of the Galaxy S21 FE appear to be smaller than that of the Galaxy S21, even though the screen has more inches. In terms of design, there are few changes, making the two models easily confused – the colors are different, with the S21 in violet, grey, white and pink tones, and the S21 FE in violet, green, black and White.

The Exynos 2100 processor is the same in both models, as is the internal storage space. What is also repeated is that the Galaxy S21 and S21 FE do not have space for microSD, keeping the smartphone with a fixed amount.

The RAM memory, in turn, varies between the two models. The Galaxy S21 has 8GB, while the S21 FE has 6GB, showing that the old model has a more effective and faster performance when performing tasks.

In the set of cameras, the changes are already more significant: The S21 features a 64MP telephoto lens, against only 8MP of the S21 FE, allowing for more quality in the records. However, for those who prefer selfies, the Galaxy S21 FE is the best smartphone between the two models, as it has a 32MP front lens, while the S21 only has a 10MP front.

The S21 FE's triple camera array and the 12MP main. (Source: Samsung/Disclosure)

The battery of the Galaxy S21 FE, the newest model, is slightly higher, with 500 mAh more. This is a small difference, even more so because both devices have fast charging and allow wireless charging.

In general, in terms of performance, the Galaxy S21 can be better than the S21 FE, mainly because of the RAM memory. On the other hand, the newer model has a larger screen, increasing the touch area, as well as featuring a more powerful battery.

In the set of cameras the balance is clear, and will depend on the user’s preference: The S21 has more megapixels in the telephoto lens and records in 8K, while the S21 FE has a front camera of 32 megapixels, against only 10 of its predecessor.