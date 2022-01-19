Sandro has a thigh injury detected and becomes a problem for Santos at Copinha

Santos won an important low for the rest of the 2022 São Paulo Junior Football Cup. After performing tests on the morning of this Wednesday, Sandro Perpétuo had a grade one injury diagnosed in the posterior thigh muscle.

The right side felt the injury in the 22nd minute of the first half of Peixe’s victory over Mirassol, on penalties, for the quarterfinals of Copinha. He left the lawn in tears.

This Wednesday, the 20-year-old used his social media to celebrate his qualification to the semifinals of the tournament and thank all the fans for their support.

“Thanks to God classifieds! Once again we show the strength and unity of our group. I would like to thank everyone who sent me a message wishing strength, I took the exam today and ended up being detected a grade 1 injury in the back of the thigh. I have a lot of faith in God and I know that his plans are perfect for me! We are together”, he wrote in Instagram.

Sandro had been one of the great highlights of Santos in Copinha. The alvinegro captain was a starter in all seven games that the club has played so far.

Peixe faces América-MG in the semifinal of the São Paulo Cup this Friday, at 8 pm (Brasília time), at Anacleto Campanella Stadium.

