Santos beats São Caetano in a training game full of goals at CT Rei Pelé – 01/19/2022

Santos beat São Caetano 4-3 this morning (19), in a training game at CT Rei Pelé. Peixe’s goals were scored by Marcos Guilherme, Madson, Ângelo and Léo Baptistão. Lucas Abreu, Christianno and Lincon discounted for the ABC team.

The match had two 45-minute halves. The Fish started with João Paulo; Velázquez, Luiz Felipe and Bauermann; Madson, Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Pirani and Lucas Braga; Marcos Guilherme and Marcos Leonardo.

In the second stage, coach Fabio Carille took to the field a team with: John; Daniel Guedes, Ivonei, Leonardo Zabala and Luiz Henrique; Jobson, Allanzinho and Bruno Oliveira; Ângelo, Ricardo Goulart and Léo Baptistão.

Santos did not have seven players who tested positive for covid-19 during the pre-season: Felipe Jonatan, Marinho, Sánchez, Sandry, Kaiky, Robson and Vinicius Balieiro. Luiz Felipe, Vinicius Zanocelo, Ângelo and Léo Baptistão were also diagnosed with the coronavirus, but recovered well and were released to act. Of these, Felipe Jonatan, Kaiky, Robson and Balieiro are still isolated.

With the absences, Carille had to improvise the midfielders Ivonei and Luizinho as defender and left-back, respectively, and even put forward Allanzinho in midfield. Bolivian defender Zabala, from under-20, made up the reserve team. And John returned to acting after knee surgery.

Santos will have another training game on Friday. Opponent and time have not yet been confirmed.