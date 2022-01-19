Santos beats São Caetano in the first training game of the pre-season; see the lineups | saints

THE saints beat São Caetano 4-3, on Wednesday morning, at CT Rei Pelé. It was Alvinegro’s first training game in the pre-season. Peixe’s goals were scored by Marcos Guilherme, Madson, Ângelo and Léo Baptistão. Lucas Abreu, Christianno and Lincon discounted for the ABC team.

For the match, coach Fábio Carille could not count on Felipe Jonatan, Kaiky, Robson Reis and Vinícius Balieiro, who tested positive for Covid-19. Recovered from the disease, Marinho, Carlos Sánchez and Sandry were preserved and also did not participate in the activity.

Santos started the match in a 3-5-2 formation, with John Paul; Velázquez, Luiz Felipe and Bauermann; Madson, Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Pirani and Lucas Braga; Marcos Guilherme and Marcos Leonardo.

Marcos Guilherme during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In the second half, the Santos commander counted on the participation of Ricardo Goulart. In addition, Carille had to improvise some athletes in the defensive sector due to the lack of available pieces. Ivonei was placed as a defender and midfielder Luiz Henirque entered as a left-back.

The team still had the “reinforcement” of Leonardo Zabala, defender of the under-20 team that was in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, but returned at the beginning of the competition after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Alvinegro of the second stage went to the field in a 4-3-3 scheme, with John; Daniel Guedes, Ivonei, Leonardo Zabala and Luiz Henrique; Jobson, Allanzinho and Bruno Oliveira; Angelo, Ricardo Goulart and Léo Baptistão.

After this test, Peixe will have one more training game on Friday. The opponent, however, should be announced only on Thursday. The team continues in pre-season until Monday.

Alvinegro officially opens the 2022 season against Inter de Limeira on the 26th, at 7 pm, at the Major Levy Sobrinho stadium, in Limeira, for the first round of the Paulista Championship.