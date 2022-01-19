São Paulo striker overcomes injuries to shine in Copinha

share tweet share share Email



Striker Gabriel Maioli is one of the main highlights of São Paulo in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. With three goals in four games, including two against Vasco, in the round of 16, the young man, who is only 18 years old, is one of Alex’s weapons in his pursuit of the competition’s title.

What not everyone knows is that Gabriel Maioli has a history of artillery and overcoming the tricolor. He spent almost two years off the pitch due to two knee injuries, the first between the under-14 and under-15s cost him almost nine months in treatment and then, between the under-16s and under-17s, it took 16 months. without entering the field.

After deciding his place in the quarterfinals of the Copa São Paulo, by scoring two goals in the first half of the game against Vasco, Maioli spoke about the emotion of returning to play at a high level after overcoming such serious injuries:

– It’s an inexplicable feeling. For those who don’t know, I had two very serious injuries, knee, ligament. I was out of work for a long time, a long time away, many people helped me, my family. I would now like to thank the medical department, all the physical therapists who had me in these two years that I was stopped. For me, everything I’ve been through is very exciting and today I’m here scoring two goals in this important game.

The youngster arrived at the club in the same period as striker Marquinhos, currently in the professional of São Paulo and who helped the team eliminate Racing-ARG, in Libertadores 2021. Because of this, the two formed an extremely top scorer duo in Cotia and even before they officially arrived in São Paulo, while they were monitored by other teams, such as Embuense.

The two disputed the City of São Paulo Cup under-10 for the team of Embu das Artes and did not give chances to Botafogo de Guaianases. Marquinhos scored three goals, while Maioli scored one goal and provided two assists in the match. Coach of the two athletes in the conquest, Jadir Otoni told a little about what it was like to have two high potential athletes under his command.

– They are two different boys, Marquinhos was in Pequeninos do Jockey and arrived here when he was nine years old, but Gabriel was with us since he was five years old and it was already impressive how easily he hit the ball with both legs. The two are from 2003 and have always played with the older ones, born in 2000 and 2001, so in competitions in their age group, they were unbalanced.

The dispute of the City of São Paulo Cup under-10 was not the first time that the two boys of the coach Jadir made all the difference for the team. At a state championship in 2014, the two had to be scolded to wake up and win the title.

Maioli with the state tournament trophy for Embuense

– On a trip we took for the state championship, in Patrocínio Paulista, we won the first game by an elastic score, 8 to 0, but we lost the second and if we didn’t beat Marília, favorite for the title, we would be out. At the time, I told them that they would no longer be flying a kite and fiddling with their cell phones. Maioli is more relaxed and Marquinhos is more joking, so Maioli didn’t understand anything. But the other day we beat Marília 3-0, with three goals from Maioli. Then we improved and he also ended up scoring three goals in the final against Atibaia and was even elected the best player in the championship.

After that competition, the two took different paths, Marquinhos went to Clube Atlético Taboão da Serra, commonly known as CATS, where he met again Jadir in the second round of Paulistão under-11 and Maioli to Osasco, where he played with João Palmberg, his teammate. of São Paulo currently. For different teams, since São Paulo did not work with the category at the time, Marquinhos scored 12 goals in the championship and Maioli nine.

Following his pupils to this day, Jadir believes that Maioli’s family, faith and dedication helped the player overcome serious knee injuries to play well in São Paulo’s under-20.

– Maioli suffered with knee injuries, but thanks to the good God he is returning well and doing what he likes the most. I went to visit him during this period, which was not easy, but he is a very special boy. He always had a lot of support from his family, faith, he is committed and very determined on and off the field – commented the coach.

Leandro Alves (goalkeeper – who is not Leandro Mathias, from the under-20 team), Marquinhos, Maioli and Gabriel Rodrigues

The duo’s first official tournament for São Paulo was Base Brasil, in 2015, which had the tricolor title, artillery for Marquinhos and vice artillery for Maioli. The detail is that the competition was for older players and had other names that became known in the tricolor base, such as midfielders Pedrinho and Talles Costa and left-back Gabriel Rodrigues, all born in 2002 and who remain at the club. In the same year, the duo played for the Paulista under-13 for the tricolor, also playing against athletes a year older, Maioli was the team’s top scorer with nine goals and Marquinhos scored four.

In 2016, the dynamics continued: Maioli and Marquinhos scored 49 of São Paulo’s 106 goals in the Peace Cup, while Maioli scored 21, Marquinhos scored 28 goals in eight games. In the same year they participated in the Gothia Cup and Maioli’s star shone, he scored 17 goals in just seven games played, winning the top scorer and the award for best player of the tournament.

A year younger than the age limit of the category, Marquinhos and Maioli received chances in the 2017 Paulista under-15 and contributed with five goals each to the tricolor, but the distance between the athletes would begin to appear the following year. That’s when Gabriel Maioli had his first ligament injury in his left knee and was out of action for about nine months. That season, Marquinhos was São Paulo’s top scorer in the state category, with 22 goals, followed by Talles Wander, with 21, and the tricolor was champion over Palmeiras.

Maioli and Marquinhos at the base of São Paulo

Maioli recovered from the injury and returned to action, but with difficulty taking the team’s title and then came the dramatic second injury, which took him off the pitch throughout his under-17 year. Maioli again tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and had to undergo another surgical intervention. The injury happened in November 2019, shortly after the first game of the Paulista under-17 semifinal, against Corinthians, in which the striker entered in the final minutes. However, Maioli had problems in his recovery and only returned to the pitch in August 2021, losing all his good year as an under-17, which would have been 2020.

The case was very similar to that of defender Walce, of the professional. Like his companion, after the surgery, Maioli had a problem with the graft and had to undergo a new intervention, doubling the average recovery time, which is usually between eight and nine months.

Altogether, adding the two injuries, Gabriel Maioli was practically two years without playing. In addition to the time off the field, it is necessary to consider that even though he recovered from injury, he did not return with the same role he had before and had to seek space and readapt to the game. Considering the main part of the formation, between the under-15 and the under-20, in the current case, between 2018 and 2022, Maioli spent half of his time among the strongest categories of the base without being able to act.

The 2003 generation, of which the player is a part, lived one of its best years in the under-17 and saw new names appear, such as Caio, from 2004, who assumed the role of top scorer of the team in the good season, tied precisely with Marquinhos, as it used to be for Maioli. The team won the Copa do Brasil sub-17, the Supercopa sub-17 and was a semifinalist of the Brasileirão in the category.

At the beginning of the following year, already in the under-20, Marquinhos, the great duo of Maioli throughout his time at the base, started devastating. There were two goals and two assists in three games, which led to the youngster being called up by Crespo to the first team, where he ended up being essential in the dispute against Racing-ARG, in Libertadores, with a goal and an assist in the 3-3 victory 1 over the Argentine team. While Maioli, without acting, was still struggling to regain his space, especially with the arrival of a new coach in the division.

In an exclusive interview with Portal Esporte News Mundo, before Copinha, Alex talked about the attacker’s recovery work and highlighted the psychological part, to work on the anxiety of a player who wants to recover the requested time.

– Maioli brings with it a heavy history. Why do I say heavy? He was Marquinhos’ teammate since he was a kid and suddenly you see Marquinhos debuting in the main team and him falling behind. But why does he stay behind? He had serious injuries, injuries that took him off the field for almost a year and a half. That’s a long time for anyone, let alone an athlete. I think Maioli still needs a lot more time. Maioli brings a story today of great anxiety. For you to understand the theme of my conversations with Maioli, is that a year and a half that he lost, he won’t recover in three months. You have to take some of that anxiety out of him, maybe this is the hardest part. We’re trying, let’s keep trying in the Cup, let’s keep trying in 22, because he’s a boy who has good physical skills, technically he’s a good player, to see if he can recover that time that unfortunately the injury left him out and can follow his dreams, he can be a good football player, because he has the quality for that – commented Alex.

Having overcome the injuries, Gabriel Maioli’s challenge is now on the field and he will face Cruzeiro, this Thursday, 19, at 9:30 pm, at the Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul. The game puts the two best teams face to face. championship defenses: while the Minas Gerais team conceded only one goal, against Desportivo Brasil, the tricolor conceded three, two against Vasco, in the last match and one against São Caetano, still in the first phase.

