Satellite images show Tonga after eruption and 15-meter tsunami

Last Saturday’s massive volcanic eruption in Tonga triggered a tsunami measuring up to 15 meters that caused an “unprecedented disaster” in the country, destroying homes and killing at least three people, the government said. “An unprecedented disaster has hit Tonga,” the government said in a statement after the violent eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano, which triggered a tsunami that “reached 15 meters” in height.

In its first statement since the eruption, the government said that one village had been completely destroyed by the wave generated by the eruption and others had only a few houses standing. At least three people have died and the survivors are in makeshift shelters, he added.

The Tsonga government sent rescue teams to evacuate people from the worst-hit areas, as well as army ships transporting health workers and supplies of water, food and tents. The completely devastated village is located on the island of Manga, with 30 inhabitants and where the United Nations had already detected a request for help. A 65-year-old woman died at the scene. Another victim is a British woman who died in the capital, Nuku’alofa.

The first images of Tonga after the eruption of the volcano that triggered a tsunami showed devastation in the Pacific archipelago, covered by ash and with significant damage. The territory was practically isolated from the rest of the world by the rupture of the submarine cable connecting the island, which now depends on the irregular signal of satellite phones.

The volcano’s monumental plume of smoke reached a height of 30 kilometers and spread ash, gas and acid rain over a very wide area of ​​the Pacific. Days after the eruption, with communications disrupted, the actual scope of the catastrophe is still unknown.

In a statement on Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said its local delegate, Dr Yutaro Setoya, was “directing communications between UN agencies and the Tongan government”. “Dr. Setoya is one of the few sources of information,” the agency said, adding that the doctor is out all day trying to pick up a signal.

The WHO reported that on the main island of Tonga, Tongatapu, there are 50 houses destroyed and 100 damaged. He also warned that the volcano’s emanations generate fears of contamination of water and food. “The government has recommended that people stay at home, wear a mask if they go out and drink bottled water.”

Satellite images show that the undersea volcano located to the north of the archipelago has been submerged again and only two small islets of lava have emerged. New Zealand has released aerial footage showing green areas of the coast covered in ash. Along the coast, destroyed buildings appeared alongside intact buildings.

The territory’s capital, Nuku’alofa, was covered in two centimeters of volcanic ash and dust. The capital’s promenade was “heavily damaged by rocks and debris carried by the tsunami,” OCHA said. Internal phone systems have been restored, but international communications remain disrupted. OCHA also reported that reconnaissance flights confirmed “substantial material damage” in the Mango and Fonoi Islands.

“An active distress signal was detected in Mango,” OCHA reported. The island has about 30 inhabitants, according to the Tonga census. Meanwhile, two Mexican biologists have been stranded in Tonga, although they are out of danger. Now the government and their families are trying to get them out, according to Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Images released by the UN Satellite Center show the impact of the eruption and tsunami on the tiny island of Nomuka, one of the closest to the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano. Australia and New Zealand, which sent Orion reconnaissance planes to fly over the area, prepared aid shipments to Tonga.

The Red Cross said it would send 2,516 containers of water, and France, which has several territories in Polynesia, promised to send “urgent” aid. Major rescue agencies said they are paralyzed, unable to contact their local team. “From the few updates we have, the magnitude of the devastation could be immense,” said Katie Greenwood of the Red Cross regional chapter.

UN agencies have indicated that all health protocols will be respected to safeguard this small island kingdom from Covid-19. Saturday’s eruption was heard even in Alaska, triggering a tsunami that flooded the Pacific coast from Japan to the United States and also hit South America. On Saturday, two women in Peru were swept away by the waves.

THE HUNGA-TONGA VOLCANO HUNGA-HA’APAI

Very little is known about the evolution of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, states the Smithsonian’s Global Volcanism Program. The first recorded observation of an eruption was in 1912, followed by another in 1937 and then 1988, 2009 and 2014-15. These eruptions were all small, the largest VEI-2 on the eruption scale, but with so few events there is no good understanding of the style of activity, says the Smithsonian.

The 1988 eruption was seen by fishermen and airline pilots, then analyzed by geologists. It occurred from three shallow water vents adjacent to the island of Hunga Ha’apai, but there was no island formed by the volcano. The eruption that began on March 17, 2009 had one vent at Hunga Ha’apai and another submerged about 100 meters offshore. The ejection of volcanic material filled the space between them in a few days, expanding the size of the island. After just four days, the 2009 eruption was over, but it stretched the island by a kilometer, leaving crater lakes emitting steam.

The next eruption took place from December 19, 2014 to January 28, 2015. This longer period of activity was centered between the islands of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha-apai and built a new island. Eventually, there was so much material that the islands were all connected.

On December 20, 2021, a new eruption produced a steam-rich plume of gas and ash that rose to 16 kilometers (52,500 ft) in altitude. After almost two weeks of lull, activity resumed with a high phreatomagmatic eruptive phase at the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano.

A spectacular explosion occurred at 15:14 UTC on Thursday, characterized by dark, dense masses of pyroclastic material. An ever-larger, denser plume sent ash up to 55,000 feet (17,000 meters) altitude. On January 15th, the volcano had its biggest explosion and was a global event with a tsunami in the sea in the Pacific and a planetary shock wave that generated meteotsunami in other oceans of the planet.