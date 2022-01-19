Saúde launches new version of health booklet for children

The Ministry of Health will send a new version of the health booklet to states and municipalities by March. The document is an instrument of guidance for parents and guardians in the process of monitoring the development of their children.

The new version brings a feature to identify children with possible Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The instrument, called check list M-CHART-R/F, is used to accompany people between 18 and 30 months of age.

The assessment using the M-CHART-R/F instrument must be carried out in consultations at care units of the Unified Health System (SUS). The orientation is that it be done in the childcare consultation, at 18 months of life. The analysis is applied by health professionals who carry out the consultation, with answers provided by the parents.

Another item included in the new version of the booklet was a set of guidelines on how to detect signs of albinism. This condition is a genetic disorder marked by the total or partial lack of melanin, which impacts the color of individuals. Identifying albinism is important as the condition requires specific care.

According to the Ministry of Health, suggestions for practices between parents and children were also included, such as encouraging reading.

Every person has the right to receive a health booklet. Family members who want to purchase one for their child should seek the basic health units in their city or consult the health secretariats on how to obtain the document.

But the Ministry clarifies that there is no need to replace the old booklet with the new version. The previous version can suit children up to nine years old.