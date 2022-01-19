SC has warning for heat wave, risk of storms and hail this Wednesday

Heat combined with humidity and an area of ​​low pressure between Argentina and Paraguay favor rain showers

Santa Catarina remains with the warning of intense heat, temperatures close to 40°C this Wednesday (19). Despite this, there is still a risk of heavy rains and thunderstorms.

According to the state Civil Defense, the heat combined with humidity and an area of ​​low pressure between Argentina and Paraguay favor rain showers accompanied by isolated storms in Santa Catarina.

However, the rain can be of moderate to heavy intensity in a short period of time, accompanied by lightning, hail and gusts of wind, but in a localized way.

Despite the dawn with temperatures between 16°C and 23°C, the maximum reaches 41°C in the Far West. The wind will be from the northeast and with gusts considered of weak to moderate intensity.

Due to the intense heat, the Civil Defense advises you to try to maintain environments with temperatures below 32°C, especially in those with elderly, sick or fragile people who may need help to respond to the heat.

Also, never leave children and pets unattended in cars for any period of time. Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Wear loose-fitting, lighter-colored clothing.

As well as staying hydrated by drinking water regularly and other non-alcoholic liquids. Eat light, fresh and easily digestible foods, for example fruits and salads.

Check the temperatures this Wednesday (18):

North Coast: 22°C / 33°C;

North Plateau: 17°C / 30°C;

Greater Florianópolis Coastal: 23°C / 35°C;

Greater Florianópolis Serrana: 18°C ​​/ 31°C;

Itajaí Valley: 19°C / 33°C;

South Coast: 23°C / 34°C;

South Plateau: 14°C / 30°C;

Midwest: 19°C / 33°C;

West: 17°C / 33°C;

Far West: 19°C / 38°C.