SC will have new contingency plan to stop Covid without lockdown; understand

State predicts increase in the number of active cases of Covid-19 in the coming days and tries to stop the advance

Santa Catarina is studying measures to stop the advance of Covid-19 in the state, however, without closing sectors of the economy as happened in 2020 and 2021.

Entities are developing a contingency plan for the coming weeks due to the likely increase in active cases of the disease in cities in the state.

Until this Tuesday (18), Santa Catarina registered 48,538 active coronavirus cases, 5,325 more than the previous day.

“The trend is for an increase in registrations [casos ativos da Covid-19] in the next 10 days”, warns Daisson Trevisol, president of Cosems (Council of Municipal Health Departments of Santa Catarina).

The meeting

The meeting, on Tuesday afternoon, brought together Cosems, Fecam (Santa Catarina Federation of Municipalities), SES (State Department of Health), Ministry of Health and Civil Defense.

This contingency plan will follow the health rules in order to reduce as soon as possible this new wave of the pandemic in Santa Catarina.

“We live in a scenario where primary care is overloaded, testing is overloaded, in addition to losing professionals [que testam positivo], which makes it difficult to maintain a quality service in the shortest possible time”, explains Trevisol.

As of Tuesday night, there were no further details on what this contingency plan will look like. The trend is that there will be a definition in the coming days.

“We want a solution that addresses both cases that may be more serious, and a more peaceful scenario. We want to get out of this new wave related to the Ômicron variant as soon as possible. Fortunately, the number of hospital admissions has not increased”, points out the president.

SC scenario

The increase in virus transmission, worsened since the first days of 2022, was evidenced in the latest risk map. Santa Catarina faces an increase in the number of contaminations, accompanied by a low occupancy rate of Covid-19 ICU beds for adults in practically the entire state, with “good capacity for high-complexity hospital care available for the treatment of Covid-19”, points out the headquarters.

In all, 15 of the 17 regions of Santa Catarina are at very serious risk for the transmission of the disease. On Friday (14), Santa Catarina broke a record of active cases for the disease, reaching 45,915 people infected on the date. The highest previous peak of active cases took place on March 12, 2021, with 38,738 infected.