Scream: Horrifying True Story Inspired Screenwriter to Write First Film come read!

The “Scream” franchise may not be entirely based on fact, but it is believed that the story of the films was inspired by real – and very scary – events. According to Metro, screenwriter Kevin Williamson wrote the iconic features after suddenly discovering a chilling criminal case.

With the premiere of “Scream 5” last Friday (14), curiosities about the 1996 franchise began to resurface. At the time, Williamson was a failed actor and aspiring filmmaker. He was called upon to take care of a person’s home in Westwood, Los Angeles, in the mid-90s. And that’s when it all started…

One night, the man was watching television and switching channels when he came across a special on the Gainesville, Florida murder cases. The screenwriter was so impressed and scared by the story, he ended up having a creative spurt. From there, the plot that would become the horror classic began.



After all, what was so horrifying about Gainesville? In August 1990, the city was rocked by a series of murders that took place in just a few nights. Sonja Larson, Christine Powell, Christa Hoyt, Tracey Paules and Manny Toboada were victims of a violent serial killer.

All were killed in their own apartments, with knives. Their bodies were placed in several different positions on the beds. An example of the brutality was that one of the victims had her nipples cut off and her severed head hanging on a shelf in her bedroom. People were so terrified that, at the time, a student at the University of Florida told the Associated Press that she was sleeping with a knife the night after one of the murders.

But suddenly, the killings stopped. Days later, police announced the arrest of a suspect, an 18-year-old named Edward Lee Humphrey. He lived in the same apartment complex where Paules and Toboada were killed. One of the neighbors claimed the boy had a crush on Tracey. “He would do anything to be close to her or help her. He would sit by the pool and watch her go out.“, reported the person.

However, Humphrey’s arrest did not happen because of the deaths, but because of the suspicion that he was assaulting his grandmother. Afterwards, the boy was committed to a psychiatric hospital and was found unfit to stand trial, on the grounds that he suffered from mental problems.

The real killer was discovered soon after: 36-year-old Danny Rolling. He was suspected of the deaths of Julie Grissom, her father Tom, and their son Sean, in much the same way as the Gainsville crimes. He was apprehended by the police after getting into a car accident trying to evade authorities and eventually ended up confessing to the cases.

At trial, he claimed he was guilty of raping several of his victims, committing murder and trying to kill his own father. In total, the criminal claimed to have murdered eight people and was sentenced to death. Its execution took place in 2006.