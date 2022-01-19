Secret audios reveal dictator’s frantic last hours before overthrow | World

Ben Ali died in exile in 2019.

The recordings were analyzed by forensic experts who found no evidence of tampering or manipulation. The BBC has also reproduced these recordings for people who know those involved and believe the voices are genuine, reinforcing the thesis of the authenticity of the recordings. However, some of the people involved strongly dispute its veracity.

If genuine, the recordings give an incredible look at Ben Ali’s change of mood in the last 48 hours of his regimen., as he slowly began to understand the true impact of the protests that shook his feared police state.

Filming — listen to excerpts here — begins the night of January 13, 2011. The first is a call to a close confidant, believed to be Tarak Ben Ammar, a media mogul who is known to have encouraged director George Lucas to filming the first Star Wars movie in Tunisia. Earlier that day, Ben Ali gave a televised address to the nation in an attempt to quell the impetus of mass demonstrations.

Widespread discontent over economic hardship and decades of autocratic rule and corruption erupted weeks earlier after a young street vendor, Mohamed Bouazizi, set himself on fire when authorities prevented him from selling goods in the town of Sidi Bouzid. By January 13, around 100 people had died in the protests, which now took to the streets of the capital.

Mohamed Bouazizi: the man who ‘lit’ the spark of the Arab Spring

the man who ‘lit’ the spark of the Arab Spring Learn about the 23 years of Ben Ali’s rule in Tunisia

But Ben Ali looks cool when Ben Ammar showers him with praise in conversation. “You are wonderful, this is the Ben Ali we’ve been waiting for!” says Ben Ammar on the recording.

Ben Ali is self-deprecating, saying his speech lacked fluency, but his confidant reassures him. “Not at all,” he replies. “You are a man of the people. You speak their language.”

Ben Ali laughs, apparently relieved. But the speech made to the Tunisian people is clearly not enough. The next day, the protests intensify and threaten to invade the Ministry of the Interior. Arrangements are made for Ben Ali’s family to take a flight out of the country for their own safety — bound for Saudi Arabia — and Ben Ali is then persuaded to escort them, he says.

The content of the next recordings would be of Ben Ali on this flight.

We hear him making a series of increasingly frantic calls to three people — believed to be his defense minister, the army commander and a close confidant, Kamel Eltaief.

He begins by asking someone we understand to be then Defense Minister Ridha Grira about the situation in Tunisia. Grira tells him that an interim president is now in place. Ben Ali asks Grira to repeat this information three times, before replying that he will be back in the country “in a few hours”.

He then calls a man the BBC believes is his close confidant, Kamel Eltaief. Ben Ali tells Eltaief that the Defense Minister has assured him that events are under control.

Eltaief is direct in his answer: “No, no, no. The situation is changing rapidly and the army is not enough”, says his friend.

Ben Ali interrupts him to ask, “Do you recommend I come back now or not?” He has to repeat the question three more times before Eltaief replies, “Things aren’t going well.”

Ben Ali then makes a call to what we believe to be the army commander, General Rachid Ammar. Ammar doesn’t seem to recognize the voice on the other end of the line. “I’m the president,” Ben Ali needs to say.

Ammar assures her that “everything is fine”. Once again, Ben Ali asks the same question he asked Eltaief — whether he should return to Tunisia now — and Rachid tells him that it would be best for him to “wait a little”.

“When we see you can come back, we’ll let you know, Mr President,” Ammar told Ben Ali.

He calls his defense minister once more, again asking if he should come home, and this time Grira is more direct, telling Ben Ali that he “can’t guarantee his safety” should the president return..

Shortly after midnight, President Ben Ali’s plane lands in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He orders the pilot to prepare for the return journey, and he and his family are escorted to the Guest House of King Faisal’s Palace.

But the pilot disobeys the order. He abandons Ben Ali and flies back to Tunisia.

Waking up in Saudi Arabia the next morning, Ben Ali calls the defense minister again. Grira admits that the government can no longer control what is happening on the streets. He tells Ben Ali that there is even talk of a coup. Ben Ali dismisses this as an action by “Islamists”, before speaking once more about returning home.

Grira now seems to be trying to tell his boss the truth. “There’s anger in the streets in a way I can’t describe,” says Grira. He tries to be very direct with the president: “So you can’t say I tricked you, and it’s your decision.”

Ben Ali tries to defend his reputation. “What did I do with [o povo que foi para] The streets? I served them.”

“I’m giving you the situation, not an explanation,” Grira replies.

The Arab Spring in Tunisia

Within hours, a new government was formed in Tunisia, in which many of the same ministers, including Grira, retained their posts. Ben Ali would never return to his homeland, remaining in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia until his death in 2019..

Defense Minister Ridha Grira and Army Commander Rachid Ammar declined to comment on the recordings when contacted by the BBC. Ben Ali’s confidants, Kamel Eltaief and Tarak Ben Ammar, denied that ties to them took place, with Ben Ammar adding that he did not try to reassure the president about his rule.

The BBC spent more than a year conducting research into the authenticity of the recordings.. They were analyzed by various audio experts in the UK and US, who looked for signs of tampering, editing or “deep fake” processing (which artificially replicates voices). No evidence of any kind of manipulation was found..

The BBC also sought to confirm the identity of the people in the calls, reproducing the relevant excerpts for individuals who know at least one of the callers. Respondents included three of Ben Ali’s top security officials, leaders of his political party and even an impersonator of the president’s voice.

All those approached identified the interlocutors and did not raise doubts as to authenticity. Other evidence also supports the history of these calls, including earlier statements by the defense minister and army commander that they spoke to the president while he was on the plane. Ammar’s memory closes with the contents of the call now released.

The recordings show how an autocrat who oversaw a repressive and feared surveillance state for 23 years was reduced to confusion and left at the mercy of the instructions of his ministers in his final moments in power. In 2011, during his exile in Saudi Arabia, Ben Ali received a life sentence in absentia for killing protesters during the revolution.