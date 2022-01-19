see how to receive the highest amount of salary bonus

The payment schedule for PIS/Pasep 2022 was approved by the Development Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat), and published by the federal government. These payments are for the 2020 base year.

the payments of salary allowance start on February 8th for workers in the private sector and on February 15th for public servants. Beneficiaries can withdraw the money until December 29.

The value of the salary bonus was updated due to the readjustment of the minimum wage, which increased from R$1,100 to R$1,212 since January 1st. To receive the highest value, however, it is necessary to meet certain requirements. (check below).

Whoever received, on average, up to two minimum wages monthly with a formal contract and performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days, in the base year of payment, is entitled to the salary bonus. It is also necessary to be enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least five years and to have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

The receipt calendar takes into account the month of birth, for workers in the private sector, and the final registration number, for public servants. PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

See how much you will receive

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1st, the value of the salary bonus varies from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. If, for example, you worked 5 months in 2020, your benefit will be R$505.

Only those who worked the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount. If you meet this requirement, be careful not to lose the amount. Click here and see how to avoid losing the right to withdraw the salary bonus in 2022.

To find out how much you will receive, simply multiply the minimum amount (R$ 101) by the number of months worked in the year.

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector



BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

