see how to receive the highest amount of salary bonus

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on see how to receive the highest amount of salary bonus 5 Views

The payment schedule for PIS/Pasep 2022 was approved by the Development Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat), and published by the federal government. These payments are for the 2020 base year.

the payments of salary allowance start on February 8th for workers in the private sector and on February 15th for public servants. Beneficiaries can withdraw the money until December 29.

.

The value of the salary bonus was updated due to the readjustment of the minimum wage, which increased from R$1,100 to R$1,212 since January 1st. To receive the highest value, however, it is necessary to meet certain requirements. (check below).

Whoever received, on average, up to two minimum wages monthly with a formal contract and performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days, in the base year of payment, is entitled to the salary bonus. It is also necessary to be enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least five years and to have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

The receipt calendar takes into account the month of birth, for workers in the private sector, and the final registration number, for public servants. PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

See how much you will receive

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1st, the value of the salary bonus varies from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. If, for example, you worked 5 months in 2020, your benefit will be R$505.

Only those who worked the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount. If you meet this requirement, be careful not to lose the amount. Click here and see how to avoid losing the right to withdraw the salary bonus in 2022.

To find out how much you will receive, simply multiply the minimum amount (R$ 101) by the number of months worked in the year.

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector

BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29
October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29
December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4): discussions at CADE show signs of progress and drive actions, but there is still no date for judgment

Until the afternoon of this Tuesday (18), the agenda of Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, president of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved