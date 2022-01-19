see the nine most common symptoms of Omicron in vaccinated

Despite being more protected, not even those vaccinated are free from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which proves to be more infectious than the other strains of Covid-19. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the symptoms of this new form of the disease.

Analysis by the Zoe Symptom Study App, which studies the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK, shows that the most common symptoms of Omicron in vaccinated people are:

itchy nose

Cough

Sore throat

sneezing

Headache

nausea

Muscle aches

Diarrhea

Rash

For the scientific dissemination platform The Conversation, the professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and organizer of the Zoe Symptom Study App, Tim Spector, comments that at the beginning of the pandemic the most common symptoms of Covid-19 were clear. Signs included cough, fever, and loss of smell. Feelings of fatigue, headaches, shortness of breath and muscle pain also occurred, but were less recurrent.

“When Delta came along, we noticed a change in the most frequently reported symptoms. Common signs like shortness of breath, fever and loss of smell dropped in the rankings. Runny nose, sore throat and persistent sneezing have become more normal, along with headache and cough, particularly in vaccinated people,” says Spector.

According to infectious disease specialists, influenza is caused by several different viruses, but the main ones are the H1N1 and H3N2 influenza subtypes. The main symptoms of the flu are body pain, fatigue, fever, discharge, runny nose and cough. In addition, these are limited cases and in two or three days the symptoms resolve. The indication is that people with the flu drink plenty of fluids and rest. Ômicron, a variant of Covid, is associated with milder respiratory symptoms, such as those of a cold, for example. Loss of appetite, sneezing, night sweats, itchy throat sensation, tiredness and elevated heart rate in infected children are some of the symptoms of the strain. In the case of patients with the Delta variant, illness is faster than other mutations and there is a greater risk of hospitalization, especially for those who are not immunized. According to information from the Butantan Institute, the most common symptoms of the Delta variant are fever, persistent cough, runny nose, sneezing, headache and sore throat. Loss of taste and smell are not common for those infected with this strain. The main difference between Covid-19 and the flu is that the latter has stronger symptoms in the first two days. In Covid-19, in more severe cases, it happens after the 8th day. According to experts, the importance of social isolation is essential to prevent the spread of viruses, in all cases.

According to him, Ômicron seems to continue the trend of the Delta variant. “It is causing signs that are much more like a normal cold, particularly in people who have been vaccinated, and less general systemic symptoms such as nausea, muscle aches, diarrhea and skin rashes,” he explains.

The survey looked at the health reports of people who reported having Covid-19 in December in the UK, and compared it with data from early October, when Delta was the dominant variant.

“Our analysis showed no significant difference in the overall symptom profile of Delta and Omicron, with the top five symptoms in both periods being a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.”