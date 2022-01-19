Senators try to ease the rift after attacks on the Lula-Alckmin union

Geraldo Alckmin and Lula (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) The eventual alliance between ex-president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin (non-party) for the formation of a ticket for this year’s elections seems far from being appeased, both on the PT side and on the of the former toucan. In PT, the union resistance is still considerable. Former president Dilma Rousseff, for example, reportedly said that the former manager of So Paulo would “be the Temer” of Lula, in a reference to Michel Temer, who moved behind the scenes for the impeachment of PT and assumed command of the country when of her dismissal.

Other members of the party, such as Daniel Kenzo, leader of the PT directorate in Butant, West Zone of So Paulo, say that Alckmin’s image could compromise Lula’s campaign. “Absolutely nothing indicates that handing over the vice to a neoliberal coup is necessary to win the elections”, emphasized Kenzo, who opened a petition against the formation of the ticket.

Deputy Rui Falco (PT-SP) — coordinator of Lula’s campaigns, in 1994, and Dilma, in 2014 — said that, if the Lula-Alckmin ticket goes ahead, it would be a “contradiction” to everything the PT did in your story. According to Falco, “Lula doesn’t need a crutch.” The parliamentarian’s statements were published in yesterday’s edition of Folha de S. Paulo.

On the other hand, there are party members who support the alliance, or at least will endorse what Lula decides. Senators Humberto Costa (PE) and Paulo Paim (RS) stressed that differences and debates around the topic are “natural”. Paim maintained that he had no preference over a name to be the former president’s vice and stressed the importance of alliances and coalitions.

“Nobody has any doubt that Lula’s leadership is very strong. He even goes beyond the party’s acronym. Of course, his opinion will be decisive. In moments of doubt in the party, his position always prevailed, and he was always right.” , highlighted. “As a political being, with international leadership, he will have a global vision and know how to choose his allied cadres outside the PT to rebuild the country.”

In turn, Humberto Costa argued that the negotiations between Lula and Alckmin are still preliminary, but stated that, if the formation of the slate is made official, he will be one of the supporters.

“This has not yet been formally presented to the PT. What is happening are opinions about something that, at least for the time being, is just speculation and it is natural for people to express themselves in favor or against”, he downplayed. “I, in particular, am in favor of this understanding (between Lula and Alckmin). When this is discussed in the directory, I will vote in favor.”

Political scientist Valdir Pucci assessed that Lula’s will will be enshrined and that the difficulties raised by the PT internally are part of the political game. “If we remember when Lula chose José Alencar to be his deputy, there was opposition, at the time, from members of the PT and the left. final, proved to be a successful alliance”, he highlighted. “If Lula insists on this union, it will certainly be consecrated.”

meeting

Lula called a meeting for today with the former ministers of Health of the PT governments: Agenor lvares, Alexandre Padilha, Arthur Chioro, Humberto Costa, Jos Gomes Temporo and Saraiva Felipe. In addition to them, the former director of Anvisa Dirceu Barbano and the coordinator of the PT Health Sector Eliane Cruz will participate.

The topics will be the new wave of the pandemic, vaccination and improvements to the Single Health System. Humberto Costa stated that the meeting could result in guidelines for Lula’s government plan.