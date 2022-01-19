Serasa is communicating to its users about a new functionality in its platform. It is an alert about changes up or down in your credit score. The idea is to increase people’s financial awareness of their score. In this way, the company sends a notification from Serasa on your cell phone screen informing you of the change in the payment score. To find out more, check out below!

Serasa starts notifying credit score rises and falls

It is worth remembering that the positive registration brought as a change for Brazilians the appreciation of their payment history on bills and loans. Until that moment, the system operated on the basis of the socialization of losses. That is, the default of a minority of the population generated costs that were shared among the majority in the form of higher interest rates.

But with the positive registration, that changed. Now, as each consumer is responsible and builds their own history, being directly responsible for their score, the so-called credit score. Thus, each credit bureau has its own methodology. In the case of Serasa, the score ranges from 0 to 1,000 points, being used by companies when granting credit to consumers.

As a result, actions such as paying bills on time generate increases in the customer’s credit score. Delays in paying bills and invoices, and many installments, end up taking points off the note. According to Serasa, having access to score variations is even more relevant at a time when many consumers are looking for credit, as it avoids surprises. So far, more than 3 million people have received the alert via the app.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom/shutterstock.com