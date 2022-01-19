Sercomtel and Copel do not want to buy Oi Móvel

The operators Sercomtel and Copel, bought by the Bordeaux fund, which has businessman Nelson Tanure as one of the partners, did not make any alternative proposal for the acquisition of Oi Móvel, said sources close to the executive. According to these interlocutors, the rumors that there would be a new proposal by the businessman are nothing more than a “smoke screen” that would be being launched by some market segments to pressure Cade to release more quickly the offer made by the three large operators – Claro, TIM and Vivo, in the amount of R$ 16.5 billion. ” They want to pressure, saying that Oi is going to go bankrupt, but it’s all a lie. There is no interest in Oi Móvel”, says the interlocutor.

Rumors that there would be another interested party in the operations of Oi Móvel started with a note from columnist Lauro Jardim, from O Globo, given that the deadline for CADE to express its opinion on the matter is the first half of February. By law, there is no longer a request for an extension of the decision by the municipality.

The thesis that circulated in the market is that Cade would deny the TCC (the formal proposal of the three teles), opening the opportunity for a new player to make its purchase proposal, without the regulatory constraints that are being analyzed by the antitrust agency.

But there is no other proposal, assure the sources heard by Tele.Síntese. And the market seems to have understood this, as Oi’s shares closed today, 18, up 9%, when it appeared on the agenda of the mayor’s president, Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, during a meeting with the directors of Claro, Vivo, and TIM at today’s date.

A possible agreement with the antitrust agency – in which operators may have expanded the “remedies”, with a wider offer of frequency sharing – seems to have motivated the increase in the price of papers. Also because the first meeting of the body, previously scheduled, would be on February 9, the date on which the decision should be released.

President Cordeiro called an extraordinary meeting for January 26, in which CADE will decide on the bus ticket sales market. Market sources consider that, despite pressure from operators, the most likely vote related to Oi Móvel will take place on February 9th – the collegiate has until the 15th to make a final decision.

Since the beginning of the year, all the main executives of buyers and sellers have had meetings with all of Cade’s directors. And there was also a meeting with leaders of the Bordeaux fund and even with Márcio Tiago, CEO of Sercomtel, which gave rise to rumors about new interested parties. But as much as Tanure, a former shareholder of Oi, is still interested in rescuing the company, different analysts understand that there is no breath for such a large acquisition, keeping the offer of the big three unchanged.

*With Rafael Bucco

