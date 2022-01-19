Sesa confirms two deaths in PG from the H3N2 infection | The net

Now, the state has 1,313 confirmations and 40 deaths in 187 municipalities. The diagnoses have been monitored and accounted for since December last year

The Secretary of State for Health confirmed this Tuesday (18) 481 more cases and 28 deaths from H3N2 infection (a type of Influenza A virus) in Paraná. Now, the state has 1,313 confirmations and 40 deaths in 187 municipalities.

The diagnoses are being monitored and accounted for since December last year, when the disease began to circulate in the state in an atypical way. Last week, Paraná declared an H3N2 epidemic.

“At this time, we did not usually register the circulation of the Influenza virus so intensely, it usually occurs in winter. In the last year we had a low adherence to vaccination against influenza and this may have contributed to the increase in the transmission of the disease”, warned the Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto.

Every year the Ministry of Health carries out national immunization campaigns against influenza Influenza. Last year alone, Paraná received 5,165,200 vaccines. So far, 449,330 doses are still available in the counties.

“We count on the support of the municipal teams to make this vaccine reach the people of Paraná. Even if it is from the last campaign, flu immunization protects from most circulating viruses and increases immunity against the disease”, added the secretary.

MEDICINES – This month alone, the State has already decentralized 556,400 capsules of the drug Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) to treat the disease. The Secretariat is still waiting for a new shipment of medicines from the Ministry of Health.

DEATHS – The deaths involve 15 women and 13 men aged between 19 and 100 years and were recorded in the municipalities of Almirante Tamandaré (2), Alto Piquiri (1), Bituruna (2), Cantagalo (1), Colombo (1), Curitiba (3), Engenheiro Beltrão (1), Fazenda Rio Grande (1), Ipiranga (1), Londrina (1), Maringá (1), Nova Laranjeiras (1), Palmeira (1), Paranaguá (3), Paranavaí (1), Pinhais (1), Ponta Grossa (2), Realeza (1), São José dos Pinhais (1), São Miguel do Iguaçu (1) and Toledo (1). The deaths occurred between December 30, 2021 and January 18, 2022.