Shopee grows in Brazil and becomes a new threat for retailers

(Bloomberg) — The rapid expansion of Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Sea Ltd., has emerged as the latest threat to Brazilian retailers, putting any rally in its stock at risk.

Americanas (AMER3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) have extended their losses this year after sinking at least 58% in 2021, while the MSCI Brazil Consumer Discretionary index trades near its lowest level since 2004. was justified by prospects of weaker economic growth in the country, as well as expectations of a slowdown in corporate results and growing fear about the competitive scenario in the sector.

Investors have shown particular interest in Shopee, which began operations in Brazil in 2019, focusing on lower-value items. The company’s market share in e-commerce in Brazil is currently estimated in the high single digits by Goldman Sachs.

Competition from the Southeast Asian giant has become a “key topic” in the past year, Goldman analysts led by Irma Sgarz wrote in a Jan. 2025. “We expect it to remain relevant in 2022 as it continues to develop its presence and service offering.”

Shopee’s local operations in Latin America have been gaining traction and the company was cited as a top three online shopping destination by 37% of consumers last year, up from 6% in 2020, according to Morgan Stanley analysts. including Mark Goodridge and Andrew Ruben, citing AlphaWise research data from the bank.

According to Morgan Stanley, Shopee’s advance in the region adds to the risks to margins for domestic retailers at a time when those companies are already suffering from higher input costs.

Mercado Livre (MELI34), a regional e-commerce giant whose main market is Brazil, has lost around US$41 billion in market value since its peak, also penalized by the rotation of investors, who left technology companies and higher growth, amid escalating interest rates.

Magazine Luiza, Via and Shopee do not comment. Americanas and Mercado Livre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shopee is not the only international player that has made headway with an eye on consumers in the region’s largest economy. Amazon entered Brazil in 2012 and has been scaling its operations since then, opening more than 10 distribution centers. At first, the Seattle company’s expansion moves were enough to trigger a ‘selloff’ across the industry, but concern moderated over time.

For Shopee to sustain its growth, the company will need to increase its logistics structure in the region, as well as focus on higher-ticket items, according to Goldman’s Sgarz.

In the short term, retailer stocks are unlikely to find relief as signs of a slowdown are likely to be seen in the upcoming earnings season, according to Welliam Wang, head of equities at AZ Quest.

Wang, who is short on e-commerce retailers in Brazil, says results are likely to remain under pressure in the first quarter, with ample room for a downward revision in analyst estimates. Only two analysts tracked by Bloomberg have revised their estimates for Magazine Luiza’s 2022 earnings in the past four weeks — both revisions were downwards.

Retailers “are likely to see a very strong slowdown in fourth-quarter results, either because of the tough macro or because of aggressive competition,” Wang said. “This may begin to translate into more structural questions on the part of investors, such as, for example, whether these platforms will be able to compete with global players, with ample firepower.”

