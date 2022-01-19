Singer dies after contaminating herself with Covid-19 on purpose

Last Sunday (16/1), Hana Horká, singer of one of the most traditional folk groups in the Czech Republic, died of complications related to Covid-19 after she purposely contaminated herself to apply for a vaccination passport.

According to Jan Rek, the singer’s son, she took advantage of the fact that he and his father were infected by the disease – both vaccinated – to purposely expose themselves to Covid-19.

“She preferred to live normally with us and catch the disease so she wouldn’t have to be vaccinated. It’s sad that she wanted to believe in strangers more than her own family.”

Jan says that anti-vaccine activists in the country were responsible for her mother’s death, who came to have ideas and share publications from people who spread information against immunizations. According to the son, he and his father tried to convince the singer to get vaccinated, which ended up not happening.

After getting infected, she even celebrated on social media, and claimed to be cured of the disease. “I am very happy because, in this way, I will be able to have a ‘free life’ like the others, go to the cinema, take a vacation, go to the sauna, to the theater”, wrote the singer.

However, as announced by her family on Monday (1/17), Hana ended up feeling the consequences of the disease and suffocated in her own bed, after experiencing severe back pain after a walk.

According to data from the government of the Czech Republic, despite the country facing a new wave of Covid-19, driven by the Ômicron variant, only 63% of the population is fully vaccinated, a figure below the European average. Last Monday (1/17), 20,000 new cases of the disease were recorded.