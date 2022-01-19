Singer dies after contracting Covid-19 on purpose

Hana Horká, singer of the Czech group Asonance, did not support vaccination against covid-19. That is why he deliberately decided to contaminate himself in order to apply for a vaccination passport in the Czech Republic (Czechia). She died last Sunday (16), aged 57, from complications related to the disease, her family announced on Monday (17).

In an interview with Czech public radio iRozhlas, the singer’s son Jan Rek confirmed that the mother was anti-vaccination. He and his father were fully immunized against Covid-19, but they contracted the disease late last year.

Hana Horká then decided to purposely expose herself to covid-19. “She preferred to live normally with us and get the disease so she wouldn’t have to be vaccinated. It’s sad that she wanted to believe in strangers more than her own family,” said her son.

On social media, the artist, who was part of one of the oldest folk bands in the Czech Republic, even celebrated the contamination. “I am very happy because in this way I will be able to have a ‘free life’ like others, go to the cinema, take a vacation, go to the sauna, to the theater”, she wrote when she learned that she was infected. His attitude was praised by many of his fans and friends who also expressed a desire to catch Covid-19.

Two days before her death, the artist shared information about her health on social media again, saying she was thrilled to have overcome the disease. Hana also stated that, to celebrate, she would take an “urgent” trip to a beach.

Two days before she died, the singer began to have complications. According to her son, she returned from a walk with severe back pain and died of suffocation in her bed.

Son blames anti-vaccination movement

Jan is convinced that anti-vaccine activists in the Czech Republic are primarily responsible for his mother’s death. In a Facebook post, he directly blames actor Jaroslav Dusek and biologist Soya Peková, representatives of this controversial movement, for “having blood on their hands”. Hana often shared posts from these two figures against anti-covid immunizers.

Jan also said that he and his father tried tirelessly to convince the singer to get vaccinated, in vain. He hopes that by sharing the tragic story of his mother’s death, he will be able to shed light on the importance of listening to experts and trusting reliable data on vaccination.

“My mother was not only the target of total misinformation, but also believed in opinions about the natural immunity and antibodies she would create when she caught the disease,” he explained.

The Czech Republic is currently facing a new wave of Covid-19, driven by the omicron variant. On Monday (17), 20,000 new cases were registered in this eastern European country with 10.7 million inhabitants.

According to data from the Czech government, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a rate below the European average. Only 31% of eligible people received the third dose of the immunizer.

