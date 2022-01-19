Singer dies of COVID-19 after getting infected on purpose – International

Hana Horka, from the group Asonance, died last Sunday at the age of 57. (photo: Reproduction / Social Networks)

A 57-year-old Czech singer who purposely infected herself with COVID-19 to have a “free pass” without a vaccine died of complications caused by the disease last Sunday (16/1). According to the newspaper “O Globo”, she died at home, with shortness of breath. Hana Horka got infected after her son and husband tested positive for the coronavirus.

The artist sang in the Czech folk music band asonance. The singer’s death was announced by her family last Monday (17). The singer’s son, Jan Rek, said in a radio interview with Rozhlas that he and his father contracted COVID-19 in late 2021.

His mother tested negative at the time, but decided to expose herself to the virus in order to get infected and, after being cured, obtain the immunity certificate used in the country that would allow her to visit some establishments without having to be vaccinated.

Also according to the son, his mother died at home, with shortness of breath. Days before, she even made posts on social networks celebrating the infection. “I am very happy because in this way I can have a ‘free life’ like the others, go to the cinema, take a break, go to the sauna, to the theater”, he wrote.