Sister of Maria, from BBB22, denounces the famous team: “They blocked me”

The LeoDias column discovered that the actress and singer Maria, who is on BBB22, had a fight with her sister before entering the confinement of the reality show. Gabriela Andrade, the sister of the famous, is a makeup artist and digital influencer, revealed that Maria did not tell her family about the invitation from Globo and that she has a very difficult genius to deal with.

“We had a disagreement, due to lack of communication, you know? But there was no confusion, none of that. It was really a sibling thing. Her personality is very strong and so is mine. We grew up in this love-hate relationship, but while we fight, we defend each other tooth and nail. We didn’t speak to each other, I think because of pride on both her and my part”, Gabriela Andrade told the column.

The sister of the current Big Brother Brasil 22 participant says that despite the disagreement before the program premiered, she will hope that Maria’s trajectory from confinement is the best possible for her: “Maria was waiting for my attitude and I was waiting for an attitude her and neither of them gave the arm to twist. We didn’t have time to sit down and talk, our life is very busy. I let the end of the year go by to try to sort things out and when I saw her, she was already at BBB. I’m not hurt by her, I’m confused, trying to assimilate this whole situation, the penny hasn’t sunk in. Regardless of this situation, she is my sister, I’m rooting for her until the end, I love her so much, I hope it all works out.”

Maria, from BBB22, and her sister Gariela Andrade. Maria, center, her sister Gabriela and their mother Alba. Maria and her family before confinement.

According to Gabriela, Maria has a very strong personality and has a great chance of standing out within the BBB. “She was always very calm, very observant and quiet. Maria is “in her”, but has an extremely strong temper! A very strong personality too. She doesn’t get stressed very easily, but she doesn’t like to be contradicted. She is extremely proud, keeps everything to herself and explodes when she reaches the limit. But she has a soft heart, sometimes she is even a little naive. It’s a girl for me. I hope she shows who she is in there, without fear,” she said.

The makeup artist took the opportunity to talk about the team that is taking care of Maria’s social media. She says she is blocked on BBB social media, as is the rest of her family. “Until a few days ago, she had a family photo on her Instagram. I believe her Instagram admin (from all social networks) left only Maria’s photos. I find it a little strange, but they are girls with no experience with this kind of work. They are even her friends, quite amateurish, they don’t understand much and they don’t know how to manage all this, especially in relation to the family”, he concluded.

