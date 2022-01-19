Slovenia and Viny are copies of Gil and Juliette? Comparisons reflect xenophobia in “BBB 22”

Participants of the “BBB” suffer comparisons (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

It was only Vinícius, from Ceará, and Eslovênia, from Paraíba, to enter the “BBB 22” for comparisons with Gil do Vigor and Juliette Freire, northeasterners who made history in the previous edition, to start on social networks. The accent, the posture, the jokes. Everything was automatically associated with last season’s participants. Some say that, even without time to get to know Viny and Eslô, the rancidity of the new residents of the most watched house in Brazil was installed.

At first, the posts even looked like memes. Afterwards, the discussion took on another tone and showed strong xenophobia. Similar profiles have always existed on Globo’s reality show, but reactions are usually different when it’s not about minorities. This is what Lucilda Cavalcante Lourenço observes, an anthropologist and researcher of race, gender, violence and cultural political movements in Fortaleza, Ceará.

According to her, Slovenia and Vinícius have their individualities and cannot be labeled just because they are from the Northeast. Even if the two want to copy the successful cases of “BBB 21”, only time will tell. “We haven’t been able to meet anyone yet. They arrived yesterday”, reinforces the academic, who still sees LGBTphobia in the comparisons between Viny and Gil do Vigor.

“Comparing Vinícius to Gil, before being xenophobic, is a kind of LGBTphobia. It’s not because the two are effeminate gays that they have the same personality type. Vinícius has a marketing strategy that may be even closer than Juliette made on social media. These comparisons are very dangerous,” she warns.

To put an end to this view that “everyone from the Northeast is the same”, Lucilda reinforces the importance of representation. Knowing Vinicius and Slovenia, the public will have access to other narratives about the northeast, which is plural and has nine states.

“Juliette was a figure that benefited from a very hegemonic narrative about the northeast, the issue of drought, of the interior. It was a narrative that the southeast buys about the northeast and this may be replicated in other figures who come from there, but It is important to emphasize that the Northeast is not just that. Now, with other personalities (in the ‘BBB’), we can learn about other narratives. Every time someone comes from the Northeast, they will come with their own particularities”, he observes.

Finally, the anthropologist believes that the reality show can help many people to get out of the bubble from debates such as the one generated after the comparisons between Eslô, Viny, Gil and Juliette. Practicing empathy, seeking references and listening to the other, according to her, are ways to fight against rooted xenophobia.

“The very fact that there are black, northeastern, LGBTQIA+ figures in the ‘BBB’, are already interesting for us to open the debate. Talking, discussing, we get to know each other. It is important to open up to see. Brazil tries to build a white and southeastern identity that does not open up to see the different. Everything that is not white, straight, standard and from the southeast has difficulty being seen. First of all, we need this diversity”, defends the anthropologist.