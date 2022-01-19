Slovenia talks about BBB22’s sister: ‘We saw moments when she said things I didn’t like’ | real time

Slovenia, Rodrigo, Bárbara and Laís talk about a BBB22 sister on Lollipop Room. The gaúcha says: “It won’t be my vote, no”, and the paulista comments: “I don’t know yet. It still is”. Afterwards, Slovenia opines: “For me, really, I told him [Rodrigo] this today. Today, I’ve already looked at her totally different from yesterday.” The doctor agrees: “Today, she is totally different from yesterday. I think maybe she felt I don’t know.”
“I told rodrigo exactly that. Sometimes, we arrive with a defense armour. Depending on your previous experiences, you can be a person who always had to be heavily armored”, points out Bárbara.
“You have to give the person the opportunity to show who they are”, comments Slovenia, and Laís says: “Today, she arrived at the pantry and said good morning”, and the model from Paraíba says: “I said: ‘Damn, look at the how loving she was.’ And I’m in love with loving people.’
Slovenia continues: “Yesterday, Rodrigo and I saw moments when she said things that I didn’t like. I think we both didn’t like it, then it got pretty heavy. It’s just the way, you know?”.
Slovenia talks about BBB21's sister: 'We saw moments when she said things I didn't like'
