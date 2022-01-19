Slovenia tries to escape the game and leaves Rodrigo in shock TV News

At BBB22 (Globo), Eslovênia Marques left Rodrigo Mussi in shock with an attempt to escape the game. This Tuesday (18), the model said that it would be good not to vote for the other confinement colleagues, a position that left the member of Pipoca scared.

During a chat outside the house, the model commented: “It would be so nice if no one voted for anyone.” “But then, the game sucks, there’s no audience. We’re here for that, don’t be afraid,” replied the boy.

“I’m not afraid, I said it would be good. Damn, that obviously would be”, countered Slovenia. “This is a philanthropic program. This is Big Brother, it’s war, there’s no way around it”, warned Mussi.

Pipoca’s sister took advantage of the comment to pin her confinement colleague: “It’s not a war”. “You understand what I’m talking about, right?”, explained the commercial manager.

“It’s crazy! I’m a person who watches the program, I see people talking about the game, watching and laughing. And we’re doing it now, man!”, she opined.

