Sobis reveals ‘help’ to Inter in the fight against relegation

Retired from football since the end of 2021, Rafael Sóbis made controversial statements in an interview with journalist Duda Garbi’s channel. Sobis spoke about a duel between Cruzeiro and Internacional in 2016, when he would have ‘helped’ the Colorado team in that match, as the Rio Grande do Sul team was threatened with relegation. Even with the help, Inter ended up falling that year.







The duel in which Sóbis reported took place in 2016, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. The striker was a Cruzeiro player at the time. The help came in a careless way of acting. Whether it’s taking a bad corner, or not having entered the area during the confrontation.

“We played in Beira Rio, old man, I didn’t enter the area. Then there was a corner, we feel the game, right: ‘Gee, we’re close to scoring a goal’. Man, I hit the corner in the sky. I took the corner like that, the ball traveled a lot, a lot. The ball was in Danilo’s (goalkeeper’s) hand”, said Sobis.

The former player commented that Mano Menezes, coach at the time, charged him for the poor corner kick.

“When I hit, it was on the side of our bank. Dude, Mano Menezes cursed me. He cursed me a lot, I think he realized, Nego came from the ball. He cursed me in a way …” Rafael said. Sobis, revealing that Fernando Carvalho, former president of the rolled team, thanked him.

“But I didn’t enter the area, even Fernando Carvalho thanked me, Lisca who was the coach thanked me, he spoke to me before the game,” he said.

“There was a time when I took a cross kick, when the ball almost went in. Nothing to do with it, from the corner. If it goes in, I was screwed, because it’s like: of course it wouldn’t be my fault, it’s 37 games”, concluded.

The match in question ended in a 1-0 victory in Colorado, with a goal by Valdivia.