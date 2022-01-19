Sóbis reveals why he was ‘a little upset’ with Edenilson after disconcerting dribble in the final with Inter and makes an outburst

Former striker spoke about the move that was criticized in the match against Athletico-PR, in the decision of the Copa do Brasil in 2019

with the shirt of International, there were three passages. However, in the last one, in 2019, Rafael Sobis was ‘crucified’ by a bid in the final of Brazil’s Cup, against Atletico-PR, wherein Colorado went out with the vice.

In an interview with the channel Duda Garbi, at the YouTube, the striker, who retired in 2021, spoke about the move that came out as ‘guilty’ when trying to help in the marking of Edenilson upon Marcelo Cirino.

At the time, the former striker of the Drilling passed when dribbling the steering wheel, and the image of Sóbis ‘abandoning’ the move was heavily criticized by the Gaucho fans.

“One thing that I am very charged with was the Copa do Brasil bid. Not that it annoys me, but it’s one of the first times I’m going to speak. People criticize me because I walked out. I wasn’t supposed to be there. I was not dribbled. Who was dribbled was the one who was with me (Edenilson). What they said about me, there always has to be a culprit. I had nothing to do there. At that moment, due to the madness of the game, I was like a defender. If you take the image, no defender of ours appears”, he began by saying.

“They cursed my ass off, Edenilson even apologized and stuff. I was kind of upset with Edenilson, because I asked. I remember he said: ‘I’ve played about 100 games, I would never do that’. Imagine if I tell my story? I was going to blow up Edenilson. He understands? I respected it, all right. But simple, I wasn’t supposed to be there, I went to try to help, I was not dribbled and I had nothing to do. I don’t get mad at anyone. Just a way of explaining what it really is.”

“I don’t know if it upset me. Because I don’t get pissed off with comments from people who don’t understand. Just like me commenting on television, which I don’t understand. Then you’ll ignore it, because I’m ignorant on the subject. , catching and people think it was my fault,” he concluded.

Revealed by Inter, Rafael Sóbis had three spells at the club. The first, between 2004 and 2006. The second, between 2010 and 2011. And the third, in 2019. In all, there were 213 games, 54 goals, two Libertadores conquests, in 2006 and 2010, and three times the Gaucho Championship, in 2004, 2005 and 2011.