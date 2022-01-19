Sonia Abrão detonates Tadeu Schmidt and calls debut a disaster: “Worried about being cute”

Sonia Abrão started A Tarde É Sua this Tuesday (18) commenting on the debut of BBB22 and Tadeu Schmidt did not escape the sharp comments of the presenter. The employee of RedeTV! thought that the journalist left the program too loose. “I thought Tadeu was nice. It seems that he did an intensive training as a presenter of Big Brother Brasil, watched all the possible and imaginable videos of Tiago Leifert… I think he will work out, but I don’t know if he will manage to be as cute as he tried to look for the next few months. Yesterday he went through a very delicate moment because he was worried about being cute, about everyone liking him.“, he pointed out, adding that he thinks this is natural, but that he won’t be able to act like this until the end of the reality.

After praising Tiago Leifert and admitting that taking on a program that was already consolidated with another presenter is not easy, Sonia continued to opine on Schmidt’s performance. “Yesterday, his first contact with the house was a disaster, right, guys? What is that… He’ll have to learn to mix cuteness with putting order in the house, because it turned into a chicken coop. And twice” , he commented, adding that it looked like Boninho, director of the attraction, shouted in his ear and he tried to control the participants, but then the riot happened again.

“He opened his mouth, everyone started talking at the same time, no one at home understood anything at all… And he was there, with his arms crossed, laughing, thinking it was cool, and everyone at home sucking their thumb. You couldn’t hear what people said”, he complained, saying that the presenter’s great challenge will be to know how to be a nice person and put order in the participants at the same time.

Despite the criticism, Sonia acknowledged that Tadeu Schmidt showed confidence when leading the attraction and seemed to have the program in the palms of his hands.

Sonia Abrão remembers that she did not like Tadeu Schmidt’s choice for BBB22

Still in this edition of A Tarde É Sua, while commenting on Tadeu Schmidt’s performance at the BBB22 premiere, Sonia Abrão remembers how she reacted when the journalist was chosen for the post. “I thought he was a chuchu. When he was cast, when they decided to take him out of Fantastic and put him in Big Brother, I didn’t like the lineup. I think it might not be as bad as I imagined. I already liked him in Big Brother calls, he already seemed to be someone who was going to empathize with the audience. At the premiere, yesterday, he gave me that impression. Let’s see if he puts some spice in it and things go as they need to,” he said, stating that the presenter corresponds to 50% of reality.