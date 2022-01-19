Sony Loses About $20 Billion in Shares After Microsoft Buys Activision

Biggest drop since 2008

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is something that would shake up the entire industry. The biggest deal in the gaming industry directly affected Sony. The PlayStation owner suffered 13% devaluation. This loss of market value is equivalent to about $20 billion and is a consequence of the movement of its direct rival, Xbox.

The purchase of Microsoft has not yet been finalized and is expected to be completed in 2023. Even so, the announcement and the beginning of negotiations were enough to destabilize Sony’s image in the market. The Japanese giant has not seen a drop of this level since 2008. Microsoft not only stirred the market, but also saw its market valuation go up almost 30% after announcing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Being the main rival has its price. Most likely the effect would be similar if the case were the opposite, with Sony announcing a major acquisition. Those who stay in the middle creating games for both platforms, took advantage of the situation. This is the case with large studios such as Capcom, Square Enix, EA and Ubisoft, which saw their shares being more valued.

Phil Spencer said he intends to keep Activision Blizzard games on the rival platform. “I will say to gamers who are playing Activision Blizzard games on Sony’s platform just this: It is not our intention to alienate communities from that platform and we remain committed to that,” said the Xbox CEO.



In addition, purchased studio IPs, which include Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, among many others, will be coming to Game Pass for Xbox and PC. With this strategy in mind, Xbox and PC console owners will pay much less to play an Activision Blizzard title compared to PlayStation players. And games like Call of Duty are not cheap at all, costing over 300 reais on the PS Store.

When buying Zenimax, owner of Bethesda, Spencer said that he would continue to release games from the developer for PlayStation. However, Starfield, Redfall and The Elder Scrolls VI will be Xbox exclusives. It may be that the same thought is reflected with the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

