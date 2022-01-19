‘Sound, fake’ · TV News

Noca (Marieta Severo) will have to face the past and suffer the consequences in Um Lugar ao Sol. The cook will return to her hometown, in Minas Gerais, for her mother’s funeral and will be cursed by some people in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “Falsa, sonsa”, will hear Lara’s grandmother (Andréia Horta).

In this Wednesday’s chapter (19), the public will know a little more about the old woman’s secret in Lícia Manzo’s feuilleton. Upon returning to the place where she was born, she will remember the drama of having become pregnant at the age of 17 during an arranged marriage, in addition to having her son Jerônimo, played by Thelmo Fernandes as an adult, ripped from her arms when she tried to escape.

When stepping on the mining town, the veteran will be harassed. “It’s very daring! It’s easy, isn’t it? Do what you did and then come cry at your mother’s funeral. She came hidden, can she? After so long. The same sly, fake face…”, some popular gossip.

Devastated by the not warm reception from her acquaintances, the cook will vent to a cousin. “The Noca that I was, that I was, doesn’t exist anymore. I had to bury it, or I wouldn’t be able to handle it”, she says.

The relative will advise Marieta Severo’s character to look for her son, but Noca will hesitate. “I can stop myself, Sueli [atriz não divulgada]. I stop myself. Because it was too much suffering, you know? If I had stayed, I would have died, that’s the truth.”

The miner, however, will faint on the street and will be rescued by the heir, without him knowing that she is his mother. The old woman will be taken to Jerome’s house, where she will remain until she recovers from her discomfort.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial won two more on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

