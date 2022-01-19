SP City Hall approves sanitary protocol for Carnival in Anhembi; fashion shows could be postponed if the pandemic gets worse | Carnival 2022 in Sao Paulo

The City Hall of São Paulo defined the sanitary protocol that must be carried out by the samba schools of São Paulo in the parades at Anhembi.
As the São Paulo Samba Schools League (Liga-SP) had proposed, the rules include:
- Vaccination passport requirement for the public;
- Pre-registration of parade components with the vaccine passport (requirement of the vaccine passport for the parades);
- Mandatory use of a mask for parades and the public;
- Reduction in the number of components per school;
- Control of the public in the concentration and dispersion and recommendations for technical rehearsals and meetings on the courts.
In addition, the protocol foresees the postponement of the parades in Anhembi if the epidemiological situation in the city of São Paulo worsens in the coming weeks.
As the members of the samba schools that will participate in the parades will have to wear a mask, the “Harmony” item will be excluded from the Carnival 2022 judgment, which assesses whether the components sing the samba plot. Thus, the use of the mask will not disturb the competition.
Wing heads who are responsible for verifying that component costumes are complete will also be responsible for verifying the use of the mask. Incorrect use may lead to the loss of points in the “fantasy” items.
The protocol with the guidelines of the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) was developed after two meetings held between the Municipal Health Department (SMS), with São Paulo Turismo (SP Turis), Municipal Department of Culture (SMC) and the Municipal Department of Culture (SMC). Municipal Urban Security (SMSU).
Meeting of the League of Samba Schools of SP (Liga-SP) with representatives of the Municipality of SP, about the 2022 carnival. — Photo: Reproduction
Street carnival has been canceled
The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), announced on January 6 the cancellation of the São Paulo street carnival in 2022 because of the advance of Covid-19 in the city, after the arrival of the ômicron variant.
With the cancellation of the parades of the street blocks, Ambev, which was chosen as the sponsoring company of the street carnival in 2022, will no longer pay the city R$ 23 million stipulated in the sponsorship contract signed last year.
The amount had not yet been collected into the city’s coffers because of the uncertainty of the event since the end of 2021.